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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 25 at Ballinrobe, Cartmel, Huntingdon, Redcar and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Evenwood Sonofagun (2.13 Cartmel)

Has dropped a long way in the weights since winning twice over course and distance last year, but shaped promisingly when last seen. Recent wind surgery can see him bounce back for Lizzie Quinlan.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Evenwood Sonofagun14:13 Cartmel
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Lizzie Quinlan

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Handicappers' nap

Shifter (5.18 Redcar)

This dual course-and-distance winner shaped well on her return to turf at Ayr on her latest start. Drops into a 0-55 tand can take advantage of a career-low mark.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Shifter17:18 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Paula Muir (3lb)Tnr: Wilf Storey

Eyecatcher

Below The Belt (3.10 Huntingdon)

A narrow second on his handicap debut last time despite an error at the last. First-time cheekpieces are enlisted and could help him go one better.
Henry Thorner

Silk
Below The Belt15:10 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass Tnr: Max Comley

Speed figures

He's Gorgeous (6.35 Ballinrobe)

He was consistent enough in his novice chase campaign last season and clocked some good speed figures. He often looked like a step up in trip would suit, and he is worth a shot here.
George Bonds

Silk
He's Gorgeous18:35 Ballinrobe
View Racecard
Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: P A Fahy

Dark horse

Conyers Hill (6.35 Ballinrobe)

Finished second in a Grade 3 at Punchestown, but was no match for the winner. Improvement should come from this drop in grade and a return to a sounder surface.
Liam Watson

Silk
Conyers Hill18:35 Ballinrobe
View Racecard
Jky: Alan O'Sullivan (7lb)Tnr: Paul Nolan

Newmarket nap

Greek Order ( 4.25 Windsor)

Ran a decent fourth in a strong race at Ascot last time and fancied to excel over this longer trip for Michael Bell.
David Milnes

Silk
Greek Order16:25 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

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