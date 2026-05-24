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Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 25 at Ballinrobe, Cartmel, Huntingdon, Redcar and Windsor
The Punt nap
Evenwood Sonofagun (2.13 Cartmel)
Has dropped a long way in the weights since winning twice over course and distance last year, but shaped promisingly when last seen. Recent wind surgery can see him bounce back for Lizzie Quinlan.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Shifter (5.18 Redcar)
This dual course-and-distance winner shaped well on her return to turf at Ayr on her latest start. Drops into a 0-55 tand can take advantage of a career-low mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Below The Belt (3.10 Huntingdon)
A narrow second on his handicap debut last time despite an error at the last. First-time cheekpieces are enlisted and could help him go one better.
Henry Thorner
Speed figures
He's Gorgeous (6.35 Ballinrobe)
He was consistent enough in his novice chase campaign last season and clocked some good speed figures. He often looked like a step up in trip would suit, and he is worth a shot here.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Conyers Hill (6.35 Ballinrobe)
Finished second in a Grade 3 at Punchestown, but was no match for the winner. Improvement should come from this drop in grade and a return to a sounder surface.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Greek Order ( 4.25 Windsor)
Ran a decent fourth in a strong race at Ascot last time and fancied to excel over this longer trip for Michael Bell.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
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