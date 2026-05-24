Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 25 at Ballinrobe, Cartmel, Huntingdon, Redcar and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Evenwood Sonofagun (2.13 Cartmel)

Has dropped a long way in the weights since winning twice over course and distance last year, but shaped promisingly when last seen. Recent wind surgery can see him bounce back for Lizzie Quinlan.

Harry Wilson

Evenwood Sonofagun 14:13 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Lizzie Quinlan

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Handicappers' nap

Shifter (5.18 Redcar)

This dual course-and-distance winner shaped well on her return to turf at Ayr on her latest start. Drops into a 0-55 tand can take advantage of a career-low mark.

Paul Curtis

Shifter 17:18 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Paula Muir (3lb) Tnr: Wilf Storey

Eyecatcher

Below The Belt (3.10 Huntingdon)

A narrow second on his handicap debut last time despite an error at the last. First-time cheekpieces are enlisted and could help him go one better.

Henry Thorner

Below The Belt 15:10 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Max Comley

Speed figures

He's Gorgeous (6.35 Ballinrobe)

He was consistent enough in his novice chase campaign last season and clocked some good speed figures. He often looked like a step up in trip would suit, and he is worth a shot here.

George Bonds

He's Gorgeous 18:35 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: P A Fahy

Dark horse

Conyers Hill (6.35 Ballinrobe)

Finished second in a Grade 3 at Punchestown, but was no match for the winner. Improvement should come from this drop in grade and a return to a sounder surface.

Liam Watson

Conyers Hill 18:35 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Alan O'Sullivan (7lb) Tnr: Paul Nolan

Newmarket nap

Greek Order ( 4.25 Windsor)

Ran a decent fourth in a strong race at Ascot last time and fancied to excel over this longer trip for Michael Bell.

David Milnes

Greek Order 16:25 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

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