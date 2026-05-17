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Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 17 at Carlisle, Redcar, Roscommon and Windsor
The Punt nap
Eighteenth Smiles (1.40 Redcar)
Bred to want further than the 5f over which he made his debut at Cork, but ran a solid race in fifth and is capable of better now up a furlong in trip with that experience under his belt.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Native Instinct (5.10 Carlisle)
Looked to find 1m½f a stretch at Hamilton when second on his reappearance, but still ran close to his best. Races off the same career-low mark here and should take the beating down a furlong from the plum draw.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Sayidah New Bay (8.20 Roscommon)
John O’Donoghue’s filly has caught the eye on her last two runs and can get off the mark back up in trip.
David Toft
Speed figures
All Ways Glamorous (5.40 Windsor)
Admirably consistent sprinter who clocked a career-best speed figure at Ascot on his reappearance. Sure to be in the mix at a course he has won at previously.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Crownbreaker (2.00 Carlisle)
The daughter of Minzaal made a promising debut when third to a nice type at the Newmarket Guineas meeting and is fancied to get her head in front second time around.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Democracy Dilemma (5.40 Windsor)
Without a win for a while now but has slipped down to an attractive mark as a result. His front-running style can see him go well in this event.
George Bonds
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