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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 17 at Carlisle, Redcar, Roscommon and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Eighteenth Smiles (1.40 Redcar)

Bred to want further than the 5f over which he made his debut at Cork, but ran a solid race in fifth and is capable of better now up a furlong in trip with that experience under his belt.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Eighteenth Smiles13:40 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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Handicappers' nap

Native Instinct (5.10 Carlisle)

Looked to find 1m½f a stretch at Hamilton when second on his reappearance, but still ran close to his best. Races off the same career-low mark here and should take the beating down a furlong from the plum draw.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Native Instinct17:10 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Eyecatcher

Sayidah New Bay (8.20 Roscommon)

John O’Donoghue’s filly has caught the eye on her last two runs and can get off the mark back up in trip.
David Toft

Silk
Sayidah New Bay20:20 Roscommon
View Racecard
Jky: Nathan Crosse Tnr: John S O'Donoghue

Speed figures

All Ways Glamorous (5.40 Windsor)

Admirably consistent sprinter who clocked a career-best speed figure at Ascot on his reappearance. Sure to be in the mix at a course he has won at previously.
Craig Thake

Silk
All Ways Glamorous17:40 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Gina Mangan Tnr: Christopher Mason

Newmarket nap

Crownbreaker (2.00 Carlisle)

The daughter of Minzaal made a promising debut when third to a nice type at the Newmarket Guineas meeting and is fancied to get her head in front second time around.
David Milnes

Silk
Crownbreaker14:00 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Dark horse

Democracy Dilemma (5.40 Windsor)

Without a win for a while now but has slipped down to an attractive mark as a result. His front-running style can see him go well in this event.
George Bonds

Silk
Democracy Dilemma17:40 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Robert Cowell
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