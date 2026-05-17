Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 17 at Carlisle, Redcar, Roscommon and Windsor

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Eighteenth Smiles (1.40 Redcar)

Bred to want further than the 5f over which he made his debut at Cork, but ran a solid race in fifth and is capable of better now up a furlong in trip with that experience under his belt.

Graeme Rodway

Eighteenth Smiles 13:40 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Handicappers' nap

Native Instinct (5.10 Carlisle)

Looked to find 1m½f a stretch at Hamilton when second on his reappearance, but still ran close to his best. Races off the same career-low mark here and should take the beating down a furlong from the plum draw.

Paul Curtis

Native Instinct 17:10 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Eyecatcher

Sayidah New Bay (8.20 Roscommon)

John O’Donoghue’s filly has caught the eye on her last two runs and can get off the mark back up in trip.

David Toft

Sayidah New Bay 20:20 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Nathan Crosse Tnr: John S O'Donoghue

Speed figures

All Ways Glamorous (5.40 Windsor)

Admirably consistent sprinter who clocked a career-best speed figure at Ascot on his reappearance. Sure to be in the mix at a course he has won at previously.

Craig Thake

All Ways Glamorous 17:40 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan Tnr: Christopher Mason

Newmarket nap

Crownbreaker (2.00 Carlisle)

The daughter of Minzaal made a promising debut when third to a nice type at the Newmarket Guineas meeting and is fancied to get her head in front second time around.

David Milnes

Crownbreaker 14:00 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Dark horse

Democracy Dilemma (5.40 Windsor)

Without a win for a while now but has slipped down to an attractive mark as a result. His front-running style can see him go well in this event.

George Bonds

Democracy Dilemma 17:40 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Robert Cowell

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.