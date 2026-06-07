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Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 8 at Carlisle and Windsor
The Punt nap
Rwenearlytheredad (5.28 Carlisle)
Showed up well for a long way on his reappearance last month before fading as though the run was needed. He’s 4lb lower than when winning over course and distance last year and should appreciate this drop in class.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Charlie Boyo (5.04 Windsor)
Made his debut in what has turned out to be a strong maiden at Salisbury last year. He was second that day but has produced two disappointing efforts since. The tongue-tie has been fitted for his handicap debut and if that brings him back to form then he has more than a length of superiority over the field on Racing Post Ratings.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Regal Envoy (7.39 Windsor)
William Knight's gelding broke poorly when second over course and distance last month. Reappears off the same mark and Oisin Murphy, who is 4-8 aboard the seven-year-old, is back in the saddle.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Society Kiss (7.39 Windsor)
Clocked a big speed figure when equalling the juvenile course record at Ascot on her debut. Decent third on reappearance last month and a mark of 83 could be lenient.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Stirrup Cup (2.15 Carlisle)
Course and distance winner who has gone close on his first couple of runs this season, getting into trouble last time out when ninth at Hamilton. Finished a very good third at Thirsk on penultimate start and shouldn’t be too far away.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Cockade (6.39 Windsor)
John and Thady Gosden's colt ran an encouraging debut last back end and has pleased in his recent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read more:
Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Richard Birch's play of the day at Carlisle
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