Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 8 at Carlisle and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Rwenearlytheredad (5.28 Carlisle)

Showed up well for a long way on his reappearance last month before fading as though the run was needed. He’s 4lb lower than when winning over course and distance last year and should appreciate this drop in class.

Harry Wilson

Rwenearlytheredad 17:28 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Zak Wheatley (3lb) Tnr: Declan Carroll

Handicappers' nap

Charlie Boyo (5.04 Windsor)

Made his debut in what has turned out to be a strong maiden at Salisbury last year. He was second that day but has produced two disappointing efforts since. The tongue-tie has been fitted for his handicap debut and if that brings him back to form then he has more than a length of superiority over the field on Racing Post Ratings.

Ainsley Scorah

Charlie Boyo 17:04 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Clive Cox

Eyecatcher

Regal Envoy (7.39 Windsor)

William Knight's gelding broke poorly when second over course and distance last month. Reappears off the same mark and Oisin Murphy, who is 4-8 aboard the seven-year-old, is back in the saddle.

Marcus Buckland

Regal Envoy 19:39 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: William Knight

Speed figures

Society Kiss (7.39 Windsor)

Clocked a big speed figure when equalling the juvenile course record at Ascot on her debut. Decent third on reappearance last month and a mark of 83 could be lenient.

Craig Thake

Society Kiss 19:39 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: John Mackie

Dark horse

Stirrup Cup (2.15 Carlisle)

Course and distance winner who has gone close on his first couple of runs this season, getting into trouble last time out when ninth at Hamilton. Finished a very good third at Thirsk on penultimate start and shouldn’t be too far away.

Dominic Walton

Stirrup Cup 14:15 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Jake Dickson (5lb) Tnr: Tim Easterby

Newmarket nap

Cockade (6.39 Windsor)

John and Thady Gosden's colt ran an encouraging debut last back end and has pleased in his recent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Cockade 18:39 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read more:

Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Richard Birch's play of the day at Carlisle

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