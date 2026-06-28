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Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 29 at Ffos Las, Kempton, Pontefract and Windsor
The Punt nap
This Moment (2.22 Ffos Las)
Sets a good standard on his run at Chester last time and represents the top team of George Boughey and Billy Loughnane. Should take this en route to better things.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Harry Brown (7.30 Windsor)
Remains very nicely handicapped after being raised only 3lb for winning off a career-low mark in May. He escapes another rise, turning out before an updated mark after a good second at Brighton on Monday.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Zighy (3.22 Ffos Las)
George Boughey's filly ran a big race in defeat at Chester last time as she wasn't given any peace in front, finding a couple of closers too strong late on. Dropping back to 5f could be the making of her.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Shark Two One (5.30 Pontefract)
Took a step in the right direction at Leicester last time out, clocking a good speed figure. He's 1lb below his previous winning mark and can go well.
George Bonds
Dark horse
I'm Workin On It (7.45 Kempton)
Has had three course wins this year and ran an excellent second here on his penultimate start last month. Ran poorly last time out on the turf at Newbury. Return to the all-weather could see him go close again.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Round The Table (4.52 Ffos Las)
The son of Camelot made a pleasing debut for Tom Clover at Newbury and has gone the right way since at home.
David Milnes
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