Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 29 at Ffos Las, Kempton, Pontefract and Windsor

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The Punt nap

This Moment (2.22 Ffos Las)

Sets a good standard on his run at Chester last time and represents the top team of George Boughey and Billy Loughnane. Should take this en route to better things.

Graeme Rodway

This Moment 14:22 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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Handicappers' nap

Harry Brown (7.30 Windsor)

Remains very nicely handicapped after being raised only 3lb for winning off a career-low mark in May. He escapes another rise, turning out before an updated mark after a good second at Brighton on Monday.

Ainsley Scorah

Harry Brown 19:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Peter Crate

Eyecatcher

Zighy (3.22 Ffos Las)

George Boughey's filly ran a big race in defeat at Chester last time as she wasn't given any peace in front, finding a couple of closers too strong late on. Dropping back to 5f could be the making of her.

Steffan Edwards

Zighy 15:22 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Speed figures

Shark Two One (5.30 Pontefract)

Took a step in the right direction at Leicester last time out, clocking a good speed figure. He's 1lb below his previous winning mark and can go well.

George Bonds

Shark Two One 17:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Ethan Tindall (5lb) Tnr: Jessica Macey

Dark horse

I'm Workin On It (7.45 Kempton)

Has had three course wins this year and ran an excellent second here on his penultimate start last month. Ran poorly last time out on the turf at Newbury. Return to the all-weather could see him go close again.

Dominic Walton

I'm Workin On It 19:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: Rod Millman

Newmarket nap

Round The Table (4.52 Ffos Las)

The son of Camelot made a pleasing debut for Tom Clover at Newbury and has gone the right way since at home.

David Milnes

Round The Table 16:52 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Tom Clover

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