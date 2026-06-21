Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 22 at Brighton, Catterick and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Dreambird Dolly (8.20 Windsor)

Looked good when making all at Leicester two weeks ago and is capable of defying a 5lb rise in the weights under Billy Loughnane.

Graeme Rodway

Dreambird Dolly 20:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: John Gallagher

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Handicappers' nap

Havana Mojito (8.40 Brighton)

This dual course-and-distance winner bounced right back to form when caught close home over a mile here last month. The return to seven furlongs will suit and he holds solid claims off the same mark.

Paul Curtis

Havana Mojito 20:40 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: John Gallagher

Eyecatcher

Gal (5.45 Windsor)

She made a promising debut for Mark Loughnane at Bath and will be suited by this slightly longer trip.

Richard Lowther

Gal 17:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Hope Regan (7lb) Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Speed figures

Diamont Katie (4.00 Catterick)

She achieved an impressive speed figure when finishing a close third at Pontefract. Off the same mark here and is handicapped to go well.

Liam Watson

Diamont Katie 16:00 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

Alashos (5.45 Windsor)

Ran a decent fourth over course and distance last time and ended a long losing run when winning on his penultimate start at Lingfield. Should be involved once again.

Dominic Walton

Alashos 17:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Harry Vigors Tnr: Chris Gordon

Newmarket nap

Flann Sunna (6.15 Windsor)

The son of Blue Point has been showing up well in his work on the peat moss gallop and is expected to be sharp enough first time for Simon and Ed Crisford.

David Milnes

Flann Sunna 18:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

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