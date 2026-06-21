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Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 22 at Brighton, Catterick and Windsor
The Punt nap
Dreambird Dolly (8.20 Windsor)
Looked good when making all at Leicester two weeks ago and is capable of defying a 5lb rise in the weights under Billy Loughnane.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Havana Mojito (8.40 Brighton)
This dual course-and-distance winner bounced right back to form when caught close home over a mile here last month. The return to seven furlongs will suit and he holds solid claims off the same mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Gal (5.45 Windsor)
She made a promising debut for Mark Loughnane at Bath and will be suited by this slightly longer trip.
Richard Lowther
Speed figures
Diamont Katie (4.00 Catterick)
She achieved an impressive speed figure when finishing a close third at Pontefract. Off the same mark here and is handicapped to go well.
Liam Watson
Dark horse
Alashos (5.45 Windsor)
Ran a decent fourth over course and distance last time and ended a long losing run when winning on his penultimate start at Lingfield. Should be involved once again.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Flann Sunna (6.15 Windsor)
The son of Blue Point has been showing up well in his work on the peat moss gallop and is expected to be sharp enough first time for Simon and Ed Crisford.
David Milnes
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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