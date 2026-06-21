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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 22 at Brighton, Catterick and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Dreambird Dolly (8.20 Windsor)

Looked good when making all at Leicester two weeks ago and is capable of defying a 5lb rise in the weights under Billy Loughnane.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Dreambird Dolly20:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: John Gallagher

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Handicappers' nap

Havana Mojito (8.40 Brighton)

This dual course-and-distance winner bounced right back to form when caught close home over a mile here last month. The return to seven furlongs will suit and he holds solid claims off the same mark.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Havana Mojito20:40 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: John Gallagher

Eyecatcher

Gal (5.45 Windsor)

She made a promising debut for Mark Loughnane at Bath and will be suited by this slightly longer trip.
Richard Lowther

Silk
Gal17:45 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Hope Regan (7lb)Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Speed figures

Diamont Katie (4.00 Catterick)

She achieved an impressive speed figure when finishing a close third at Pontefract. Off the same mark here and is handicapped to go well.
Liam Watson

Silk
Diamont Katie16:00 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb)Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

Alashos (5.45 Windsor)

Ran a decent fourth over course and distance last time and ended a long losing run when winning on his penultimate start at Lingfield. Should be involved once again.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Alashos17:45 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Vigors Tnr: Chris Gordon

Newmarket nap

Flann Sunna (6.15 Windsor) 

The son of Blue Point has been showing up well in his work on the peat moss gallop and is expected to be sharp enough first time for Simon and Ed Crisford.
David Milnes

Silk
Flann Sunna18:15 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

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