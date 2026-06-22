Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 23 at Ffos Las, Beverley, Newton Abbot and Newbury

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The Punt nap

Yokkell (5.10 Ffos Las)

Has caught the eye on her last two starts for Adrian Wintle, including when finishing strongly over a mile last time. Runs off an unchanged mark and should relish the step back up in trip.

Harry Wilson

Yokkell 17:10 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy Tnr: Adrian Wintle

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Handicappers' nap

Roaring Ralph (2.45 Beverley)

Recorded a career-best figure when scoring at Wetherby last week, making it five wins from his last six starts. Unpenalised for that success and should take some beating with Wetherby rider Rhys Elliott able to claim 5lb.

Paul Curtis

Roaring Ralph 14:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Rhys Elliott (5lb) Tnr: Michael Dods

Eyecatcher

Phantom Gold (7.15 Newton Abbot)

Came from a long way back to take second at Southwell on his handicap debut. Step up in trip promises to suit and he likes the track as he won his bumper here in 2023 before his long absence.

Steffan Edwards

Phantom Gold 19:15 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Ian Power Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Speed figures

Qitaal (4.17 Beverley)

Consistent performer can gain an overdue win if repeating his latest effort on the clock at Ripon last week.

Craig Thake

Qitaal 16:17 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Saucats (7.15 Newton Abbot)

Excellent second over course and distance two starts ago and a respectable fifth at Uttoxeter ten days ago. Could be in the mix again.

Dominic Walton

Saucats 19:15 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: James Davies Tnr: Joe Tickle

Newmarket nap

Bayside View (6.25 Newbury)

Neck second in debut full of promise at Doncaster this month and Michael Bell's filly has impressed since on the peat moss gallop.

David Milnes

Bayside View 18:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Michael Bell

Read more tipping for Tuesday here:

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing



Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ffos Las

Newbury Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks

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