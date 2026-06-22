Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 23 at Ffos Las, Beverley, Newton Abbot and Newbury

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Yokkell (5.10 Ffos Las)

Has caught the eye on her last two starts for Adrian Wintle, including when finishing strongly over a mile last time. Runs off an unchanged mark and should relish the step back up in trip.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Yokkell17:10 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Leavy Tnr: Adrian Wintle

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Roaring Ralph (2.45 Beverley)

Recorded a career-best figure when scoring at Wetherby last week, making it five wins from his last six starts. Unpenalised for that success and should take some beating with Wetherby rider Rhys Elliott able to claim 5lb.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Roaring Ralph14:45 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Rhys Elliott (5lb)Tnr: Michael Dods

Eyecatcher

Phantom Gold (7.15 Newton Abbot)

Came from a long way back to take second at Southwell on his handicap debut. Step up in trip promises to suit and he likes the track as he won his bumper here in 2023 before his long absence.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Phantom Gold19:15 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: Ian Power Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Speed figures

Qitaal (4.17 Beverley)

Consistent performer can gain an overdue win if repeating his latest effort on the clock at Ripon last week.
Craig Thake

Silk
Qitaal16:17 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Saucats (7.15 Newton Abbot)

Excellent second over course and distance two starts ago and a respectable fifth at Uttoxeter ten days ago. Could be in the mix again.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Saucats19:15 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: James Davies Tnr: Joe Tickle

Newmarket nap

Bayside View (6.25 Newbury)

Neck second in debut full of promise at Doncaster this month and Michael Bell's filly has impressed since on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Bayside View18:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Michael Bell

Read more tipping for Tuesday here:

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ffos Las   

Newbury Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool   

'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks   

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers