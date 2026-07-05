Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 6 at Ayr, Lingfield and Wolverhampton

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The Punt nap

Tan Rapido (4.50 Lingfield)

Has dropped to a mark 5lb lower than when winning a 5f handicap at Chelmsford in July and this contest looks likely to be run to suit.

Harry Wilson

Tan Rapido 16:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

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Handicappers' nap

South Shore (Wolverhampton 6.30)

Came back to form last time out when well backed, achieving a Racing Post Rating just 2lb below his 2025 peak. Marco Ghiani remains on board in a bid to make it two from two for new trainer Robert Cowell.

Ainsley Scorah

South Shore 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Robert Cowell

Eyecatcher

Rousing Encore (4.30 Ayr)

Ruth Carr's sprinter wasn't at his best at York last time, but he'd previously caught the eye when a fast-finishing fourth at Carlisle. He's 2lb lower today.

Marcus Buckland

Rousing Encore 16:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Speed figures

Sandscreendeliverd (4.15 Lingfield)

Disappointed last time out but had been pretty consistent prior to that run. He achieved some nice speed figures at this course earlier in the season, and a return to Lingfield can see him bounce back to form.

George Bonds

Sandscreendeliverd 16:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Peter Crate

Dark horse

Candy Warhol (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Three-time course-and-distance winner who was disappointing last time out at Ffos Las on turf. But a return to the all-weather could spark a revival.

Dominic Walton

Candy Warhol 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Scott Dixon

Newmarket nap

Perfect Nation (2.45 Lingfield)

Ran into the smart Flann Sunna on her debut at Windsor and has since progressed in her work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

David Milnes

Perfect Nation 14:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr

Wolverhampton Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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