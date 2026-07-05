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Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 6 at Ayr, Lingfield and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
Tan Rapido (4.50 Lingfield)
Has dropped to a mark 5lb lower than when winning a 5f handicap at Chelmsford in July and this contest looks likely to be run to suit.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
South Shore (Wolverhampton 6.30)
Came back to form last time out when well backed, achieving a Racing Post Rating just 2lb below his 2025 peak. Marco Ghiani remains on board in a bid to make it two from two for new trainer Robert Cowell.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Rousing Encore (4.30 Ayr)
Ruth Carr's sprinter wasn't at his best at York last time, but he'd previously caught the eye when a fast-finishing fourth at Carlisle. He's 2lb lower today.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Sandscreendeliverd (4.15 Lingfield)
Disappointed last time out but had been pretty consistent prior to that run. He achieved some nice speed figures at this course earlier in the season, and a return to Lingfield can see him bounce back to form.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Candy Warhol (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Three-time course-and-distance winner who was disappointing last time out at Ffos Las on turf. But a return to the all-weather could spark a revival.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Perfect Nation (2.45 Lingfield)
Ran into the smart Flann Sunna on her debut at Windsor and has since progressed in her work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes
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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr
Wolverhampton Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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