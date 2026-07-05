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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 6 at Ayr, Lingfield and Wolverhampton

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The Punt nap

Tan Rapido (4.50 Lingfield)

Has dropped to a mark 5lb lower than when winning a 5f handicap at Chelmsford in July and this contest looks likely to be run to suit.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Tan Rapido16:50 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Charlie Fellowes
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Handicappers' nap

South Shore (Wolverhampton 6.30)

Came back to form last time out when well backed, achieving a Racing Post Rating just 2lb below his 2025 peak. Marco Ghiani remains on board in a bid to make it two from two for new trainer Robert Cowell.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
South Shore18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Robert Cowell

Eyecatcher

Rousing Encore (4.30 Ayr)

Ruth Carr's sprinter wasn't at his best at York last time, but he'd previously caught the eye when a fast-finishing fourth at Carlisle. He's 2lb lower today.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Rousing Encore16:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Speed figures

Sandscreendeliverd (4.15 Lingfield)

Disappointed last time out but had been pretty consistent prior to that run. He achieved some nice speed figures at this course earlier in the season, and a return to Lingfield can see him bounce back to form.
George Bonds

Silk
Sandscreendeliverd16:15 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Peter Crate

Dark horse

Candy Warhol (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Three-time course-and-distance winner who was disappointing last time out at Ffos Las on turf. But a return to the all-weather could spark a revival.
Dominic Walton 

Silk
Candy Warhol19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Scott Dixon

Newmarket nap

Perfect Nation (2.45 Lingfield)

Ran into the smart Flann Sunna on her debut at Windsor and has since progressed in her work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
Perfect Nation14:45 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Read more tipping here...

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr  

Wolverhampton Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

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