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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 20 at Ayr and Windsor

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Handicappers' nap

Amazonian Dream (7.20 Windsor)

Can almost be considered a winner without a penalty. He was repeatedly stopped in his tracks by traffic over this course and distance last Monday. Oisin Murphy partners again, and they can score here after consecutive seconds.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Amazonian Dream19:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

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The Punt nap

Visually (7.20 Windsor)

Won despite obvious greenness on his debut before failing to concede 10lb to the now 94-rated Naana's Shadow. He shaped well on his return, making good headway before fading as though the run was needed, and is expected to take a big step forward.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Visually19:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Eyecatcher

Santo (6.20 Windsor)

Eve Johnson Houghton's filly was unfortunate not to finish closer at Newbury, where she had to wait for a run, and on paper this race doesn't look as strong.
Richard Lowther

Silk
Santo18:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Speed figures

Whiskey Kisses (2.30 Ayr)

Outran her odds when finishing third over this course and distance last time out. She clocked a good speed figure that day and a repeat of that performance can see her go well.
George Bonds

Silk
Whiskey Kisses14:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: R Mike Smith

Dark horse

Oriental Prince (3.30 Ayr)

Not beaten far when fourth at Doncaster last time having broken poorly. Provided he gets a better start here, he should be firmly in the mix.
Liam Watson

Silk
Oriental Prince15:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Rhys Elliott (5lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

Newmarket nap

Castlemont (6.50 Windsor)

Has been showing some promise in his work at Moulton Paddocks and this well-related newcomer is fancied to strike first time for Charlie Appleby.
David Milnes

Silk
Castlemont18:50 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read more tipping here

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Windsor 

Windsor Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool 

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