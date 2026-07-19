Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 20 at Ayr and Windsor

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Handicappers' nap

Amazonian Dream (7.20 Windsor)

Can almost be considered a winner without a penalty. He was repeatedly stopped in his tracks by traffic over this course and distance last Monday. Oisin Murphy partners again, and they can score here after consecutive seconds.

Ainsley Scorah

Amazonian Dream 19:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

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The Punt nap

Visually (7.20 Windsor)

Won despite obvious greenness on his debut before failing to concede 10lb to the now 94-rated Naana's Shadow. He shaped well on his return, making good headway before fading as though the run was needed, and is expected to take a big step forward.

Harry Wilson

Visually 19:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Eyecatcher

Santo (6.20 Windsor)



Eve Johnson Houghton's filly was unfortunate not to finish closer at Newbury, where she had to wait for a run, and on paper this race doesn't look as strong.

Richard Lowther

Santo 18:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Speed figures

Whiskey Kisses (2.30 Ayr)

Outran her odds when finishing third over this course and distance last time out. She clocked a good speed figure that day and a repeat of that performance can see her go well.

George Bonds

Whiskey Kisses 14:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: R Mike Smith

Dark horse

Oriental Prince (3.30 Ayr)

Not beaten far when fourth at Doncaster last time having broken poorly. Provided he gets a better start here, he should be firmly in the mix.

Liam Watson

Oriental Prince 15:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Rhys Elliott (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Newmarket nap

Castlemont (6.50 Windsor)



Has been showing some promise in his work at Moulton Paddocks and this well-related newcomer is fancied to strike first time for Charlie Appleby.

David Milnes

Castlemont 18:50 Windsor View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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