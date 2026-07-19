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Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 20 at Ayr and Windsor
Handicappers' nap
Amazonian Dream (7.20 Windsor)
Can almost be considered a winner without a penalty. He was repeatedly stopped in his tracks by traffic over this course and distance last Monday. Oisin Murphy partners again, and they can score here after consecutive seconds.
Ainsley Scorah
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The Punt nap
Visually (7.20 Windsor)
Won despite obvious greenness on his debut before failing to concede 10lb to the now 94-rated Naana's Shadow. He shaped well on his return, making good headway before fading as though the run was needed, and is expected to take a big step forward.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Santo (6.20 Windsor)
Eve Johnson Houghton's filly was unfortunate not to finish closer at Newbury, where she had to wait for a run, and on paper this race doesn't look as strong.
Richard Lowther
Speed figures
Whiskey Kisses (2.30 Ayr)
Outran her odds when finishing third over this course and distance last time out. She clocked a good speed figure that day and a repeat of that performance can see her go well.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Oriental Prince (3.30 Ayr)
Not beaten far when fourth at Doncaster last time having broken poorly. Provided he gets a better start here, he should be firmly in the mix.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Castlemont (6.50 Windsor)
Has been showing some promise in his work at Moulton Paddocks and this well-related newcomer is fancied to strike first time for Charlie Appleby.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read more tipping here
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Windsor
Windsor Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
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