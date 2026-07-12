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Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 13 at Ayr, Lingfield and Windsor
The Punt nap
Taygar (3.00 Ayr)
Has a strong record at Ayr, and should benefit from the return to Class 6 company after a good effort in a better race last time.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Undercover Affair (Windsor 5.20)
Didn’t quite settle on his nursery debut in the first-time visor, but would have been the likely winner had he not drifted from a true line in the closing stages. The visor comes off here and his superior experience can see him return to winning ways.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Silent City (8.20 Windsor)
Roger Varian's filly was a beaten favourite but shaped encouragingly on her reappearance at Newmarket, staying on at the finish over a mile. Out of a half-sister to German 1m4f Group 2 winner Tiffany, this step up in trip will suit her.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Pearl Eye (4.30 Ayr)
He's clocked consistent speed figures throughout this year and a drop in grade can see him perform well.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Crackergee (5.40 Lingfield)
Broke his maiden last month at Ffos Las when edging home on ground that he probably wasn't suited by. Up 4lb for that and best form has come on the all-weather. Interesting back on the Polytrack.
Rob Sutton
Newmarket nap
Levens Hall (5.50 Windsor)
Ran a great debut in a race that is working out well at Southwell and has since thrived in his work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
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- Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket