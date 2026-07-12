Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 13 at Ayr, Lingfield and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Taygar (3.00 Ayr)

Has a strong record at Ayr, and should benefit from the return to Class 6 company after a good effort in a better race last time.

Harry Wilson

Taygar 15:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Michael Dods

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Handicappers' nap

Undercover Affair (Windsor 5.20)

Didn’t quite settle on his nursery debut in the first-time visor, but would have been the likely winner had he not drifted from a true line in the closing stages. The visor comes off here and his superior experience can see him return to winning ways.

Ainsley Scorah

Undercover Affair 17:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: David Evans

Eyecatcher

Silent City (8.20 Windsor)

Roger Varian's filly was a beaten favourite but shaped encouragingly on her reappearance at Newmarket, staying on at the finish over a mile. Out of a half-sister to German 1m4f Group 2 winner Tiffany, this step up in trip will suit her.

Steffan Edwards

Silent City 20:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Pearl Eye (4.30 Ayr)

He's clocked consistent speed figures throughout this year and a drop in grade can see him perform well.

George Bonds

Pearl Eye 16:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Dark horse

Crackergee (5.40 Lingfield)

Broke his maiden last month at Ffos Las when edging home on ground that he probably wasn't suited by. Up 4lb for that and best form has come on the all-weather. Interesting back on the Polytrack.

Rob Sutton

Crackergee 17:40 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Newmarket nap

Levens Hall (5.50 Windsor)

Ran a great debut in a race that is working out well at Southwell and has since thrived in his work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Levens Hall 17:50 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

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