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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 13 at Ayr, Lingfield and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Taygar (3.00 Ayr)

Has a strong record at Ayr, and should benefit from the return to Class 6 company after a good effort in a better race last time.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Taygar15:00 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Michael Dods
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Handicappers' nap

Undercover Affair (Windsor 5.20)

Didn’t quite settle on his nursery debut in the first-time visor, but would have been the likely winner had he not drifted from a true line in the closing stages. The visor comes off here and his superior experience can see him return to winning ways.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Undercover Affair17:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: David Evans

Eyecatcher

Silent City (8.20 Windsor)

Roger Varian's filly was a beaten favourite but shaped encouragingly on her reappearance at Newmarket, staying on at the finish over a mile. Out of a half-sister to German 1m4f Group 2 winner Tiffany, this step up in trip will suit her.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Silent City20:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Pearl Eye (4.30 Ayr)

He's clocked consistent speed figures throughout this year and a drop in grade can see him perform well.
George Bonds

Silk
Pearl Eye16:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Dark horse

Crackergee (5.40 Lingfield)

Broke his maiden last month at Ffos Las when edging home on ground that he probably wasn't suited by. Up 4lb for that and best form has come on the all-weather. Interesting back on the Polytrack.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Crackergee17:40 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Newmarket nap

Levens Hall (5.50 Windsor) 

Ran a great debut in a race that is working out well at Southwell and has since thrived in his work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes

Silk
Levens Hall17:50 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Read more tipping here...

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards  

Windsor Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newton Abbot  

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