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Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 3 at Naas, Ripon and Windsor
The Punt nap
Freedom Bay (8.00 Windsor)
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Dark Cloud Rising (3.54 Ripon)
Produced a career-best Racing Post Rating over this course and distance two starts ago for David O'Meara. He was consequently sent off favourite last time out and despite missing the break and being denied a clear run, he kept on for a respectable third.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Hamiyan (4.17 Naas)
The Dermot Weld-trained gelding finished his race off well over a mile at Leopardstown on his last start when fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, and his pedigree gives encouragement for improvement over this longer distance.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Queen Sana (2.54 Ripon)
Yet to shake her maiden tag but she has clocked some good speed figures in defeat. Today looks like a good opportunity for the three-year-old to get her first win.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Dark Rosa (8.30 Windsor)
Not won since November but has taken steps back in the right direction on her last two outings at Salisbury and Wolverhampton. Dropping back down to the mile trip looks a positive and she looks on a good mark.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read more...
Harry Wilson nailed two winners in his last column - he returns with four tips from across the tracks on Monday
'He's clearly still well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections on Monday
Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ripon
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