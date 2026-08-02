Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 3 at Naas, Ripon and Windsor

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Freedom Bay (8.00 Windsor)

Won a 0-60 handicap before looking unlucky not to follow up in a mile classified event at Lingfield last time. Zoe Hawkins appears to have found her a good opportunity, with this longer trip likely to suit.

Harry Wilson Freedom Bay 20:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Zoe Hawkins Harry Wilson

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Ladbrokes and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 .

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Handicappers' nap

Dark Cloud Rising (3.54 Ripon)

Produced a career-best Racing Post Rating over this course and distance two starts ago for David O'Meara. He was consequently sent off favourite last time out and despite missing the break and being denied a clear run, he kept on for a respectable third.

Ainsley Scorah

Dark Cloud Rising 15:54 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Hamiyan (4.17 Naas)

The Dermot Weld-trained gelding finished his race off well over a mile at Leopardstown on his last start when fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, and his pedigree gives encouragement for improvement over this longer distance.

Steffan Edwards

Hamiyan 16:17 Naas View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Speed figures

Queen Sana (2.54 Ripon)



Yet to shake her maiden tag but she has clocked some good speed figures in defeat. Today looks like a good opportunity for the three-year-old to get her first win.

George Bonds

Queen Sana 14:54 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Dark horse

Dark Rosa (8.30 Windsor)

Not won since November but has taken steps back in the right direction on her last two outings at Salisbury and Wolverhampton. Dropping back down to the mile trip looks a positive and she looks on a good mark.

Rob Sutton

Dark Rosa 20:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Georgina Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read more...

Harry Wilson nailed two winners in his last column - he returns with four tips from across the tracks on Monday

'He's clearly still well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections on Monday

Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ripon

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.