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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 3 at Naas, Ripon and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Freedom Bay (8.00 Windsor)

Won a 0-60 handicap before looking unlucky not to follow up in a mile classified event at Lingfield last time. Zoe Hawkins appears to have found her a good opportunity, with this longer trip likely to suit.
Harry Wilson 
Silk
Freedom Bay20:00 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Zoe Hawkins

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Handicappers' nap

Dark Cloud Rising (3.54 Ripon)

Produced a career-best Racing Post Rating over this course and distance two starts ago for David O'Meara. He was consequently sent off favourite last time out and despite missing the break and being denied a clear run, he kept on for a respectable third.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Dark Cloud Rising15:54 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Hamiyan (4.17 Naas)

The Dermot Weld-trained gelding finished his race off well over a mile at Leopardstown on his last start when fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, and his pedigree gives encouragement for improvement over this longer distance.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Hamiyan16:17 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Speed figures

Queen Sana (2.54 Ripon)

Yet to shake her maiden tag but she has clocked some good speed figures in defeat. Today looks like a good opportunity for the three-year-old to get her first win.
George Bonds

Silk
Queen Sana14:54 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Dark horse

Dark Rosa (8.30 Windsor)

Not won since November but has taken steps back in the right direction on her last two outings at Salisbury and Wolverhampton. Dropping back down to the mile trip looks a positive and she looks on a good mark.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Dark Rosa20:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Georgina Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read more...

Harry Wilson nailed two winners in his last column - he returns with four tips from across the tracks on Monday  

'He's clearly still well handicapped' - Conor Fennelly with two selections on Monday  

Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ripon  

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