Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 17 at Catterick, Lingfield, Windsor and Wolverhampton

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The Punt nap

Thornaby Pearl (5.20 Windsor)

Heads into this apprentice race in fantastic form and is reunited with Jake Dickson, who is good value for his 5lb claim, and was on board for his last win.

Graeme Rodway

Thornaby Pearl 17:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Jake Dickson (5lb) Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

Handicappers' nap

Vince Le Prince (4.45 Catterick)

A three-time course-and-distance winner who has only twice finished outside the first three in 12 runs in this scenario. Runner-up twice off higher marks in the spring and holds sound claims from his low draw.

Paul Curtis

Vince Le Prince 16:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

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Eyecatcher

Pure Passion (4.30 Lingfield)

Makes a quick reappearance after her recent second at the same track over 6f having raced wide. She can double her career tally.

David Toft

Speed figures

Envision (6.25 Windsor)



Tilting at too many windmills at Royal Ascot and Goodwood but the time she clocked at Goodwood suggests that an official handicap mark of 80 on her nursery debut may underestimate her ability.

Craig Thake

Envision 18:25 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: James Owen

Dark horse

Bergamo Gold (5.00 Lingfield)

Course-and-distance winner in March and a return to the all-weather combined with a drop in class can see him bounce back from some lesser efforts.

Dominic Walton

Bergamo Gold 17:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket nap

Sydney Grace (6.10 Wolverhampton)

Fancied to build on her win at Carlisle last time after some smart work on the all-weather gallops.

David Milnes

Sydney Grace 18:10 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

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