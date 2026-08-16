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Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 17 at Catterick, Lingfield, Windsor and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
Thornaby Pearl (5.20 Windsor)
Heads into this apprentice race in fantastic form and is reunited with Jake Dickson, who is good value for his 5lb claim, and was on board for his last win.
Graeme Rodway
Handicappers' nap
Vince Le Prince (4.45 Catterick)
A three-time course-and-distance winner who has only twice finished outside the first three in 12 runs in this scenario. Runner-up twice off higher marks in the spring and holds sound claims from his low draw.
Paul Curtis
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Eyecatcher
Pure Passion (4.30 Lingfield)
Makes a quick reappearance after her recent second at the same track over 6f having raced wide. She can double her career tally.
David Toft
Speed figures
Envision (6.25 Windsor)
Tilting at too many windmills at Royal Ascot and Goodwood but the time she clocked at Goodwood suggests that an official handicap mark of 80 on her nursery debut may underestimate her ability.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Bergamo Gold (5.00 Lingfield)
Course-and-distance winner in March and a return to the all-weather combined with a drop in class can see him bounce back from some lesser efforts.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Sydney Grace (6.10 Wolverhampton)
Fancied to build on her win at Carlisle last time after some smart work on the all-weather gallops.
David Milnes
Read more...
Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Richard Birch's play of the day at Windsor
Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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