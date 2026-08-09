Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 10 at Kempton, Windsor and Ayr

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The Punt

Ballybunion (4.00 Kempton)

Big eyecatcher on first run following wind surgery on all-weather debut at Wolverhampton last time, finishing fastest after being hampered at the start. Bred to relish this longer trip and could have more to offer.

Harry Wilson

Ballybunion 16:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Michael Bell

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Handicappers' nap

Harry Knows (6.15 Windsor)

Showed ability last time after the application of cheekpieces, improving on already useful form. Oisin Murphy remains on board and they can kick on again on this nursery debut.

Ainsley Scorah

Harry Knows 18:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hughes

Eyecatcher

Motawaared (4.45 Ayr)

Yet to win in 12 starts but shaped encouragingly over course and distance on his return from wind surgery. Could well build on that off a reduced mark.

Marcus Buckland

Motawaared 16:45 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Newmarket nap

Desert Belle (5.00 Kempton)

May have got there a bit soon when runner-up at this track last week and fancied to gain a well-deserved win.

David Milnes

Desert Belle 17:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Everatease (6.15 Windsor)



Clocked good speed figures in both wins this season. Disappointing last time but should find things easier down in grade and back over 6f.

George Bonds

Everatease 18:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Dark horse

Double Meaning (5.00 Kempton)

Has been running respectable races with two wins from three starts on the all-weather. Poses a major threat here.

Liam Watson

Double Meaning 17:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: John Berry

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