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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 10 at Kempton, Windsor and Ayr

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The Punt

Ballybunion (4.00 Kempton)

Big eyecatcher on first run following wind surgery on all-weather debut at Wolverhampton last time, finishing fastest after being hampered at the start. Bred to relish this longer trip and could have more to offer.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Ballybunion16:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Michael Bell

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Handicappers' nap

Harry Knows (6.15 Windsor)

Showed ability last time after the application of cheekpieces, improving on already useful form. Oisin Murphy remains on board and they can kick on again on this nursery debut.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Harry Knows18:15 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hughes

Eyecatcher

Motawaared (4.45 Ayr)

Yet to win in 12 starts but shaped encouragingly over course and distance on his return from wind surgery. Could well build on that off a reduced mark.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Motawaared16:45 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Newmarket nap

Desert Belle (5.00 Kempton)

May have got there a bit soon when runner-up at this track last week and fancied to gain a well-deserved win.
David Milnes

Silk
Desert Belle17:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Everatease (6.15 Windsor)

Clocked good speed figures in both wins this season. Disappointing last time but should find things easier down in grade and back over 6f.
George Bonds

Silk
Everatease18:15 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Dark horse

Double Meaning (5.00 Kempton) 

Has been running respectable races with two wins from three starts on the all-weather. Poses a major threat here.
Liam Watson

Silk
Double Meaning17:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: John Berry

Read more...

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Kempton 

 Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

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