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Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 10 at Kempton, Windsor and Ayr
The Punt
Ballybunion (4.00 Kempton)
Big eyecatcher on first run following wind surgery on all-weather debut at Wolverhampton last time, finishing fastest after being hampered at the start. Bred to relish this longer trip and could have more to offer.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Harry Knows (6.15 Windsor)
Showed ability last time after the application of cheekpieces, improving on already useful form. Oisin Murphy remains on board and they can kick on again on this nursery debut.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Motawaared (4.45 Ayr)
Yet to win in 12 starts but shaped encouragingly over course and distance on his return from wind surgery. Could well build on that off a reduced mark.
Marcus Buckland
Newmarket nap
Desert Belle (5.00 Kempton)
May have got there a bit soon when runner-up at this track last week and fancied to gain a well-deserved win.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Everatease (6.15 Windsor)
Clocked good speed figures in both wins this season. Disappointing last time but should find things easier down in grade and back over 6f.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Double Meaning (5.00 Kempton)
Has been running respectable races with two wins from three starts on the all-weather. Poses a major threat here.
Liam Watson
Read more...
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Kempton
Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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