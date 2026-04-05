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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, April 6 at Fairyhouse, Kempton and Plumpton

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The Punt nap

Final Night (4.40 Kempton)

Has recorded his last four wins over this course and distance, most recently winning with a bit in hand last month. A 4lb rise should not stop him following up under Rossa Ryan.
Harry Wilson 

Silk
Final Night16:40 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: John Butler

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Handicappers' nap

Grand Conqueror (3.45 Plumpton)

Has improved his Racing Post Rating by 20lb since winning over course and distance in December and the form of his latest Kempton run where he split a couple of subsequent winners suggests he is still on the right side of the handicapper.
Steve Mason

Silk
Grand Conqueror15:45 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb)Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Eyecatcher

Helm Rock (4.40 Kempton)

The Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained eight-year-old was runner-up at Wolverhampton last time in a race which was not run to suit, and can gain his second course-and-distance success.
Harry March

Silk
Helm Rock16:40 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Alec Voikhansky Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Speed figures

Western Walk (5.00 Fairyhouse)

Jonathan Sweeney may have a more obvious candidate in Showurappreciation but the speed figures Western Walk clocked in two Graded novice chases earlier in the season suggest he is very interesting at a big price.
Craig Thake

Silk
Western Walk17:00 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel King Tnr: Jonathan Sweeney

Dark horse

Transmission (4.25 Plumpton)

Returned to form with an impressive success in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh in February. Has been raised 8lb for that win but likely to give a bold bid at a track where he has won on both previous visits.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Transmission16:25 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Atkins (7lb)Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read more:

Richard Birch's play of the day at Plumpton 

Plumpton Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

Tom Segal had a 9-2 Fairyhouse winner on Sunday and he's tipping two at big prices in the Irish Grand National next 

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