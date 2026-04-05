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Free horseracing tips for Monday, April 6 at Fairyhouse, Kempton and Plumpton
The Punt nap
Final Night (4.40 Kempton)
Has recorded his last four wins over this course and distance, most recently winning with a bit in hand last month. A 4lb rise should not stop him following up under Rossa Ryan.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Grand Conqueror (3.45 Plumpton)
Has improved his Racing Post Rating by 20lb since winning over course and distance in December and the form of his latest Kempton run where he split a couple of subsequent winners suggests he is still on the right side of the handicapper.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Helm Rock (4.40 Kempton)
The Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained eight-year-old was runner-up at Wolverhampton last time in a race which was not run to suit, and can gain his second course-and-distance success.
Harry March
Speed figures
Western Walk (5.00 Fairyhouse)
Jonathan Sweeney may have a more obvious candidate in Showurappreciation but the speed figures Western Walk clocked in two Graded novice chases earlier in the season suggest he is very interesting at a big price.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Transmission (4.25 Plumpton)
Returned to form with an impressive success in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh in February. Has been raised 8lb for that win but likely to give a bold bid at a track where he has won on both previous visits.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read more:
Richard Birch's play of the day at Plumpton
Plumpton Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tom Segal had a 9-2 Fairyhouse winner on Sunday and he's tipping two at big prices in the Irish Grand National next
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