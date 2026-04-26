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Free horseracing tips for Monday, April 27 at Lingfield, Bath, Naas and Wolverhampton
Handicappers' nap
Travel Agent (2.45 Lingfield)
In career-best form since his return, winning despite meeting trouble last time, and can score again for Adam Kirby.
Ainsley Scorah
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The Punt nap
Bucanero Fuerte (7.15 Naas)
Has to bounce back from a poor return but was placed in a Group 1 last year and has won both starts at this track.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Ticker Tape (3.15 Lingfield)
Wasn’t suited by the way the race was run on her debut and should have more to come upped in trip.
David Toft
Speed figures
Mighty Vega (4.45 Lingfield)
Posted a good speed figure when a close second over course and distance last time. Repeat effort should give him a good chance.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Alvin (3.30 Bath)
Not the most straightforward but ran well from a wide draw at Lingfield last time and has gone the right way since at home.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Electrocution (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Won over course and distance in February and followed that up with two decent runs. Ran poorly last time when upped in distance but can do better now.
Dominic Walton
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
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