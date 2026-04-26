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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, April 27 at Lingfield, Bath, Naas and Wolverhampton

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Handicappers' nap

Travel Agent (2.45 Lingfield)

In career-best form since his return, winning despite meeting trouble last time, and can score again for Adam Kirby.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Travel Agent14:45 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Adam Kirby

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The Punt nap

Bucanero Fuerte (7.15 Naas)

Has to bounce back from a poor return but was placed in a Group 1 last year and has won both starts at this track.
Matt Rennie 

Silk
Bucanero Fuerte19:15 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

Eyecatcher

Ticker Tape (3.15 Lingfield)

Wasn’t suited by the way the race was run on her debut and should have more to come upped in trip.
David Toft

Silk
Ticker Tape15:15 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Mighty Vega (4.45 Lingfield)

Posted a good speed figure when a close second over course and distance last time. Repeat effort should give him a good chance.
George Bonds

Silk
Mighty Vega16:45 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Mikkel Mortensen (5lb)Tnr: Scott Dixon

Newmarket nap

Alvin (3.30 Bath) 

Not the most straightforward but ran well from a wide draw at Lingfield last time and has gone the right way since at home.
David Milnes

Silk
Alvin15:30 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: George Scott

Dark horse

Electrocution (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Won over course and distance in February and followed that up with two decent runs. Ran poorly last time when upped in distance but can do better now.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Electrocution19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read this next . . .

 Richard Birch's play of the day at Bath 

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