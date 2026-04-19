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Free horseracing tips for Monday, April 20 at Lingfield, Kelso, Newcastle and Redcar
The Punt nap
Cadarn (3.42 Redcar)
Two from two over this course and distance, and drops in class after finishing in midfield in the Spring Mile. Just 3lb higher than for his last success, he can improve from his seasonal reappearance for trainer Kevin Ryan.
Oli Barnard
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Handicappers' nap
Kilmore Rock (2.30 Kelso)
Well handicapped on his form from this time last year when the final leg of a hat-trick came over this course and distance. Showed signs of a revival for Susan Corbett in first-time blinkers at Musselburgh last month.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Analogical (6.00 Newcastle)
The Sir Mark Prescott-trained four-year-old has shown improved form this year and can register a first all-weather success under Luke Morris.
Richard Young
Speed figures
Jolly Roger (3.42 Redcar)
Put up a couple of decent efforts when placing at Meydan over the winter and the speed figures he clocked suggest he should win this.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Rosemary's Rose (2.21 Lingfield)
A course-and-distance winner who was poor last time on turf at Nottingham, but prior to that came second at this track. A return to this surface could potentially spark a revival.
Dominic Walton
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read more here
The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three tips for Kelso and Redcar on Monday
Richard Birch's play of the day at Kelso
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