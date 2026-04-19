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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday, April 20 at Lingfield, Kelso, Newcastle and Redcar

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The Punt nap

Cadarn (3.42 Redcar)

Two from two over this course and distance, and drops in class after finishing in midfield in the Spring Mile. Just 3lb higher than for his last success, he can improve from his seasonal reappearance for trainer Kevin Ryan.
Oli Barnard

Silk
Cadarn15:42 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

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Handicappers' nap

Kilmore Rock (2.30 Kelso)

Well handicapped on his form from this time last year when the final leg of a hat-trick came over this course and distance. Showed signs of a revival for Susan Corbett in first-time blinkers at Musselburgh last month.
Steve Mason

Silk
Kilmore Rock14:30 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Rabbitt (3lb)Tnr: Susan Corbett

Eyecatcher

Analogical (6.00 Newcastle)

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained four-year-old has shown improved form this year and can register a first all-weather success under Luke Morris.
Richard Young

Silk
Analogical18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Jolly Roger (3.42 Redcar)

Put up a couple of decent efforts when placing at Meydan over the winter and the speed figures he clocked suggest he should win this.
Craig Thake

Silk
Jolly Roger15:42 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Rosemary's Rose (2.21 Lingfield)

A course-and-distance winner who was poor last time on turf at Nottingham, but prior to that came second at this track. A return to this surface could potentially spark a revival.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Rosemary's Rose14:21 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Patrick Millman Tnr: Rod Millman

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read more here

The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three tips for Kelso and Redcar on Monday    

Richard Birch's play of the day at Kelso   

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