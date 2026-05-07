Free horseracing tips for Friday, May 8 at Chester, Ascot, Wolverhampton and Ballinrobe

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Handicappers' nap

Blue Courvoisier (4.35 Ascot)

Good second on his reappearance in a competitive Newmarket handicap, doing best of those to race on the strong pace. The third won a similar race at the Guineas meeting last week and this colt looks well treated and capable of better.

Paul Curtis

Blue Courvoisier 16:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

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Eyecatcher

Good Onya Mate (8.22 Ballinrobe)

Handicap debutant wasn't given an unduly hard time in his qualifying run at Dundalk and can improve for the rise in trip.

Richard Lowther

Good Onya Mate 20:22 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

The Punt nap

Blue Courvoisier (4.35 Ascot)

Ran a cracker to finish second in a handicap at Newmarket on his reappearance and can improve for that.

Graeme Rodway

Blue Courvoisier 16:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Speed figures

Albaydaa (1.50 Ascot)

Clocked a good speed figure on seasonal reappearance last month and runs off the same mark. Should come on for that run and appreciate the step back up to 7f.

Craig Thake

Albaydaa 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Newmarket nap

Seet (7.30 Wolverhampton)

John and Thady Gosden's filly made a decent debut at Newbury last month and has impressed since on all-weather surfaces.

David Milnes

Seet 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Secret Guest (3.40 Chester)

Out of sorts lately and as a result has dropped to a dangerous mark. Well drawn and has a good opportunity to bounce back to form.

George Bonds

Secret Guest 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Bryan Smart

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

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