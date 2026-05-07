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Free horseracing tips for Friday, May 8 at Chester, Ascot, Wolverhampton and Ballinrobe
Handicappers' nap
Blue Courvoisier (4.35 Ascot)
Good second on his reappearance in a competitive Newmarket handicap, doing best of those to race on the strong pace. The third won a similar race at the Guineas meeting last week and this colt looks well treated and capable of better.
Paul Curtis
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Eyecatcher
Good Onya Mate (8.22 Ballinrobe)
Handicap debutant wasn't given an unduly hard time in his qualifying run at Dundalk and can improve for the rise in trip.
Richard Lowther
The Punt nap
Blue Courvoisier (4.35 Ascot)
Ran a cracker to finish second in a handicap at Newmarket on his reappearance and can improve for that.
Graeme Rodway
Speed figures
Albaydaa (1.50 Ascot)
Clocked a good speed figure on seasonal reappearance last month and runs off the same mark. Should come on for that run and appreciate the step back up to 7f.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Seet (7.30 Wolverhampton)
John and Thady Gosden's filly made a decent debut at Newbury last month and has impressed since on all-weather surfaces.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Secret Guest (3.40 Chester)
Out of sorts lately and as a result has dropped to a dangerous mark. Well drawn and has a good opportunity to bounce back to form.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
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