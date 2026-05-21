Free horseracing tips for Friday, May 22 at Goodwood, Haydock and Bath

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The Punt nap

Amora Queen (3.42 Goodwood)

Was well beaten in the Lingfield Oaks Trial last time, but has form figures of 112 below Listed level and ran well behind a progressive sort in her only previous handicap start. She can take advantage of what looks like a workable mark for this drop in class for Charlie Johnston.

Harry Wilson

Amora Queen 15:42 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: Charlie Johnston

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Handicappers' nap

Zambezi Diamond (5.03 Bath)

Came off a lengthy absence to produce a significant career best when fourth in a Southwell maiden. Still showed signs of over-racing early there, but has the pace set-up here alongside a favourable draw, meaning she can steal this from the front back in handicap company.

Ainsley Scorah

Zambezi Diamond 17:03 Bath View Racecard Jky: Thomas Greatrex Tnr: Henry Candy

Eyecatcher

The Bookkeeper (3.30 Haydock)

Richard Hughes's colt shaped with a deal more encouragement than the bare result suggests on his debut at Salisbury, and could take a big step forward now up markedly in trip.

Marcus Buckland

The Bookkeeper 15:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Richard Hughes

Speed figures

Lazurite (2.32 Goodwood)

Clocked a nice speed figure on debut when second in a Class 2 last time out. Steps down in grade here and has a good chance of finishing one place better.

George Bonds

Lazurite 14:32 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

Dark horse

Oliver Show (4.52 Goodwood)

Not competitive so far this season, but recorded some nice efforts last term in competitive races. Dropping down in trip should bring improvement.

Liam Watson

Oliver Show 16:52 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: George Boughey

Newmarket nap

Sky Majesty (2.55 Haydock)

Has come on since finishing sixth on her comeback at the Guineas meeting, when she was drawn out on the wing. Gone the right way since.

David Milnes

Sky Majesty 14:55 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

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