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Free horseracing tips for Friday, May 22 at Goodwood, Haydock and Bath
The Punt nap
Amora Queen (3.42 Goodwood)
Was well beaten in the Lingfield Oaks Trial last time, but has form figures of 112 below Listed level and ran well behind a progressive sort in her only previous handicap start. She can take advantage of what looks like a workable mark for this drop in class for Charlie Johnston.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Zambezi Diamond (5.03 Bath)
Came off a lengthy absence to produce a significant career best when fourth in a Southwell maiden. Still showed signs of over-racing early there, but has the pace set-up here alongside a favourable draw, meaning she can steal this from the front back in handicap company.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
The Bookkeeper(3.30 Haydock)
Richard Hughes's colt shaped with a deal more encouragement than the bare result suggests on his debut at Salisbury, and could take a big step forward now up markedly in trip.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Lazurite(2.32 Goodwood)
Clocked a nice speed figure on debut when second in a Class 2 last time out. Steps down in grade here and has a good chance of finishing one place better.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Oliver Show(4.52 Goodwood)
Not competitive so far this season, but recorded some nice efforts last term in competitive races. Dropping down in trip should bring improvement.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Sky Majesty(2.55 Haydock)
Has come on since finishing sixth on her comeback at the Guineas meeting, when she was drawn out on the wing. Gone the right way since.
David Milnes
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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