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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Friday, May 22 at Goodwood, Haydock and Bath

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The Punt nap

Amora Queen (3.42 Goodwood) 

Was well beaten in the Lingfield Oaks Trial last time, but has form figures of 112 below Listed level and ran well behind a progressive sort in her only previous handicap start. She can take advantage of what looks like a workable mark for this drop in class for Charlie Johnston.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Amora Queen15:42 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Callan (3lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

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Handicappers' nap

Zambezi Diamond (5.03 Bath)

Came off a lengthy absence to produce a significant career best when fourth in a Southwell maiden. Still showed signs of over-racing early there, but has the pace set-up here alongside a favourable draw, meaning she can steal this from the front back in handicap company.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Zambezi Diamond17:03 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Thomas Greatrex Tnr: Henry Candy

Eyecatcher

The Bookkeeper(3.30 Haydock) 

Richard Hughes's colt shaped with a deal more encouragement than the bare result suggests on his debut at Salisbury, and could take a big step forward now up markedly in trip.
Marcus Buckland 

Silk
The Bookkeeper15:30 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Richard Hughes

Speed figures

Lazurite(2.32 Goodwood) 

Clocked a nice speed figure on debut when second in a Class 2 last time out. Steps down in grade here and has a good chance of finishing one place better.
George Bonds

Silk
Lazurite14:32 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

Dark horse

Oliver Show(4.52 Goodwood) 

Not competitive so far this season, but recorded some nice efforts last term in competitive races. Dropping down in trip should bring improvement.
Liam Watson

Silk
Oliver Show16:52 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Callan (3lb)Tnr: George Boughey

Newmarket nap

Sky Majesty(2.55 Haydock) 

Has come on since finishing sixth on her comeback at the Guineas meeting, when she was drawn out on the wing. Gone the right way since.
David Milnes 

Silk
Sky Majesty14:55 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

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