Free horseracing tips for Friday, May 15 at Newbury and York

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Entailed (4.40 York)

Shaped well on her stable debut for Gemma Tutty, showing plenty of speed before just fading late on as though she was in need of the run. A mark of 80 looks workable if stepping forward from that first start in 192 days.

Harry Wilson Entailed 16:40 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Gemma Tutty Harry Wilson

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Handicappers' nap

Thunder Run (2.55 York)

Can be forgiven a modest reappearance effort in a Listed race at Kempton last month, and this dual York winner now returns to turf off the same mark as when overcoming a less than perfect trip to win this race last year.

Paul Curtis

Thunder Run 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Schrodinger's Cat (4.40 York)

The Grant Tuer-trained sprinter was done few favours throughout his run at Chester last time, so it was a fine effort to haul himself into second. He looks like a winner in waiting.

Richard Russell

Schrodinger's Cat 16:40 York View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Grant Tuer

Speed figures

Rahiebb (4.05 York)

Clocked an impressive speed figure when a close second in the St Leger last time out. If he is on song then he has a good chance of securing his first win on the turf.

George Bonds

Rahiebb 16:05 York View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Style Of Life (1.45 York)

Progressive in a short campaign last season, returns from a long break here but has gone well fresh in the past and Harriet Bethell has an impressive record with her runners at this course.

Jake Aldrich

Style Of Life 13:45 York View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Harriet Bethell

Newmarket nap

Point Of Law (4.25 Newbury)

Ran a great debut to be second at Yarmouth last month and has since caught the eye in his work on the Al Bahathri. The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt could be a Royal Ascot prospect.

David Milnes

Point Of Law 16:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.