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Free horseracing tips for Friday, May 15 at Newbury and York
The Punt nap
Entailed (4.40 York)
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Thunder Run (2.55 York)
Can be forgiven a modest reappearance effort in a Listed race at Kempton last month, and this dual York winner now returns to turf off the same mark as when overcoming a less than perfect trip to win this race last year.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Schrodinger's Cat (4.40 York)
The Grant Tuer-trained sprinter was done few favours throughout his run at Chester last time, so it was a fine effort to haul himself into second. He looks like a winner in waiting.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Rahiebb (4.05 York)
Clocked an impressive speed figure when a close second in the St Leger last time out. If he is on song then he has a good chance of securing his first win on the turf.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Style Of Life (1.45 York)
Progressive in a short campaign last season, returns from a long break here but has gone well fresh in the past and Harriet Bethell has an impressive record with her runners at this course.
Jake Aldrich
Newmarket nap
Point Of Law (4.25 Newbury)
Ran a great debut to be second at Yarmouth last month and has since caught the eye in his work on the Al Bahathri. The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt could be a Royal Ascot prospect.
David Milnes
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