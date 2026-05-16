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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Sunday, May 17 at Naas, Hamilton and Ripon

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The Punt nap

Jordan Electrics (5.15 Hamilton)

Nine-time course winner has shown signs he's ready to strike in better races than this on his last two starts. Has dropped to a workable mark and should go well dropped in trip with Paul Mulrennan taking over in the saddle.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Jordan Electrics17:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

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Handicappers' nap

Jonny Concrete (6.15 Hamilton)

Third when sent off favourite on reappearance and shaped as though he'd come on for the run. Well handicapped on last season’s form and low draw will help.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Jonny Concrete18:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Iain Jardine

Eyecatcher

Finlaggan (3.17 Ripon)

Improved effort at Pontefract on his handicap debut and should have more to offer.
Harry March

Silk
Finlaggan15:17 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Mission Central (5.26 Naas)

Comfortable winner over course and distance last month and clocked a fast time for a juvenile when winning at Ascot on Champions Day last year.
Craig Thake

Silk
Mission Central17:26 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Newmarket nap

Alasrae (4.15 Hamilton) 

The George Boughey-trained three-year-old was denied a clear run last time and has since worked well on the watered gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Alasrae16:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Callan (3lb)Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Spring Is Sprung (5.15 Hamilton)

Has been running at Southwell for his past three runs, winning once and finishing fourth twice. He should appreciate the return to turf for the first time since September.
Liam Watson

Silk
Spring Is Sprung17:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Rhys Elliott (5lb)Tnr: Paul Midgley

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