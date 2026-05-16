Free horseracing tips for Sunday, May 17 at Naas, Hamilton and Ripon

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The Punt nap

Jordan Electrics (5.15 Hamilton)

Nine-time course winner has shown signs he's ready to strike in better races than this on his last two starts. Has dropped to a workable mark and should go well dropped in trip with Paul Mulrennan taking over in the saddle.

Harry Wilson

Jordan Electrics 17:15 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

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Handicappers' nap

Jonny Concrete (6.15 Hamilton)

Third when sent off favourite on reappearance and shaped as though he'd come on for the run. Well handicapped on last season’s form and low draw will help.

Ainsley Scorah

Jonny Concrete 18:15 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Iain Jardine

Eyecatcher

Finlaggan (3.17 Ripon)

Improved effort at Pontefract on his handicap debut and should have more to offer.

Harry March

Finlaggan 15:17 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Mission Central (5.26 Naas)

Comfortable winner over course and distance last month and clocked a fast time for a juvenile when winning at Ascot on Champions Day last year.

Craig Thake

Mission Central 17:26 Naas View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Newmarket nap

Alasrae (4.15 Hamilton)

The George Boughey-trained three-year-old was denied a clear run last time and has since worked well on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

Alasrae 16:15 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Spring Is Sprung (5.15 Hamilton)

Has been running at Southwell for his past three runs, winning once and finishing fourth twice. He should appreciate the return to turf for the first time since September.

Liam Watson

Spring Is Sprung 17:15 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Rhys Elliott (5lb) Tnr: Paul Midgley

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