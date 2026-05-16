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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, May 17 at Naas, Hamilton and Ripon
The Punt nap
Jordan Electrics (5.15 Hamilton)
Nine-time course winner has shown signs he's ready to strike in better races than this on his last two starts. Has dropped to a workable mark and should go well dropped in trip with Paul Mulrennan taking over in the saddle.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Jonny Concrete (6.15 Hamilton)
Third when sent off favourite on reappearance and shaped as though he'd come on for the run. Well handicapped on last season’s form and low draw will help.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Finlaggan (3.17 Ripon)
Improved effort at Pontefract on his handicap debut and should have more to offer.
Harry March
Speed figures
Mission Central (5.26 Naas)
Comfortable winner over course and distance last month and clocked a fast time for a juvenile when winning at Ascot on Champions Day last year.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Alasrae (4.15 Hamilton)
The George Boughey-trained three-year-old was denied a clear run last time and has since worked well on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Spring Is Sprung (5.15 Hamilton)
Has been running at Southwell for his past three runs, winning once and finishing fourth twice. He should appreciate the return to turf for the first time since September.
Liam Watson
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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