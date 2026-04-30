Free horseracing tips for Friday May 1 at Ascot, Newmarket and Newcastle

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Holloway Boy (3.45 Ascot)

In good form in Dubai for Karl Burke, and his third in a Group 2 there last time was franked by the winner. Comes into this fit and has strong track form too.

Matt Rennie

Holloway Boy 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: K R Burke

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous odds on horse racing CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Eyecatcher

Seacruiser (3.45 Ascot)

Ralph Beckett’s gelding took a firm step forward when rallying well for third at Thirsk last time. The least exposed of these, he’s surely got a bigger effort in him, and the return to a mile looks a big plus.

Richard Russell

Seacruiser 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Handicappers' nap

Say What You See (5.20 Newcastle)

Has run well in defeat in stronger races than this on his two runs this year, and the switch from turf looks a positive for this nicely treated dual all-weather winner.

Paul Curtis

Say What You See 17:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Liam Bailey

Speed figures

Lady Roxby (5.15 Newmarket)

Clocked an excellent speed figure when beaten a neck in a valuable Class 2 handicap here in September. Her recent all-weather third should have blown away the cobwebs.

Craig Thake

Lady Kodiac 17:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: James Tate

Newmarket nap

Bay City Roller (3.30 Newmarket)

George Scott's big gun enjoyed a spin on the Rowley mile on Tuesday under jockey Billy Loughnane, and he is expected to handle the ground.

David Milnes

Bay City Roller 15:30 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Scott

Dark horse

Duran (4.20 Ascot)

Runner-up in this race last year, and although no threat on first start this year at Beverley, ran pleasingly enough. Now only 1lb above last winning mark and looks primed for a big effort once again.

Tom Gibbings

Duran 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three tips at Ascot and Newmarket on Friday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.