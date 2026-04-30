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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Friday May 1 at Ascot, Newmarket and Newcastle

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The Punt nap

Holloway Boy (3.45 Ascot)

In good form in Dubai for Karl Burke, and his third in a Group 2 there last time was franked by the winner. Comes into this fit and has strong track form too.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Holloway Boy15:45 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: K R Burke

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Eyecatcher

Seacruiser (3.45 Ascot)

Ralph Beckett’s gelding took a firm step forward when rallying well for third at Thirsk last time. The least exposed of these, he’s surely got a bigger effort in him, and the return to a mile looks a big plus.
Richard Russell

Silk
Seacruiser15:45 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Handicappers' nap

Say What You See (5.20 Newcastle)

Has run well in defeat in stronger races than this on his two runs this year, and the switch from turf looks a positive for this nicely treated dual all-weather winner.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Say What You See17:20 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Liam Bailey

Speed figures

Lady Roxby (5.15 Newmarket)

Clocked an excellent speed figure when beaten a neck in a valuable Class 2 handicap here in September. Her recent all-weather third should have blown away the cobwebs.
Craig Thake

Silk
Lady Kodiac17:15 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: James Tate

Newmarket nap

Bay City Roller (3.30 Newmarket) 

George Scott's big gun enjoyed a spin on the Rowley mile on Tuesday under jockey Billy Loughnane, and he is expected to handle the ground.
David Milnes

Silk
Bay City Roller15:30 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Scott

Dark horse

Duran (4.20 Ascot)

Runner-up in this race last year, and although no threat on first start this year at Beverley, ran pleasingly enough. Now only 1lb above last winning mark and looks primed for a big effort once again.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Duran16:20 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot 

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three tips at Ascot and Newmarket on Friday  

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