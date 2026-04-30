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Free horseracing tips for Friday May 1 at Ascot, Newmarket and Newcastle
The Punt nap
Holloway Boy (3.45 Ascot)
In good form in Dubai for Karl Burke, and his third in a Group 2 there last time was franked by the winner. Comes into this fit and has strong track form too.
Matt Rennie
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Eyecatcher
Seacruiser (3.45 Ascot)
Ralph Beckett’s gelding took a firm step forward when rallying well for third at Thirsk last time. The least exposed of these, he’s surely got a bigger effort in him, and the return to a mile looks a big plus.
Richard Russell
Handicappers' nap
Say What You See (5.20 Newcastle)
Has run well in defeat in stronger races than this on his two runs this year, and the switch from turf looks a positive for this nicely treated dual all-weather winner.
Paul Curtis
Speed figures
Lady Roxby (5.15 Newmarket)
Clocked an excellent speed figure when beaten a neck in a valuable Class 2 handicap here in September. Her recent all-weather third should have blown away the cobwebs.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Bay City Roller (3.30 Newmarket)
George Scott's big gun enjoyed a spin on the Rowley mile on Tuesday under jockey Billy Loughnane, and he is expected to handle the ground.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Duran (4.20 Ascot)
Runner-up in this race last year, and although no threat on first start this year at Beverley, ran pleasingly enough. Now only 1lb above last winning mark and looks primed for a big effort once again.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three tips at Ascot and Newmarket on Friday
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