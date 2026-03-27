Free horseracing tips for Saturday, March 28 at Doncaster, Uttoxeter and Southwell

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Handicappers' nap

As Legends Have It (3.08 Uttoxeter)

Stepped up on his previous chase runs when scoring by a wide margin at Stratford and although tackling tougher opposition here, he can follow up off a 3lb higher mark at a course he ran well at over hurdles.

Steve Mason

As Legends Have It 15:08 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

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Eyecatcher

Ancient State (5.00 Southwell)

Two from two over 5f on the all-weather and overcame a wide trip to win at Lingfield on his last start in August. Adam Kirby has made a bright start to his training career and this four-year-old should be ready to go on his reappearance.

Steffan Edwards

Ancient State 17:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Carson Tnr: Adam Kirby

The Punt nap

La Botte (3.32 Doncaster)

Reappeared with a perfect preparation for the Lincoln and destined for better things than handicaps. A Group horse in the making.

Robbie Wilders

La Botte 15:32 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Harry Eustace

Speed figures

Docklands (2.57 Doncaster)

Without a win since the Queen Anne last June, but has posted some good speed figures in Group 1 company since. He drops in grade and is the one to beat.

George Bonds

Docklands 14:57 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Harry Eustace

West Country nap

As Legends Have It (3.08 Uttoxeter)

Good winner last time and can follow up for top connections.

James Stevens

As Legends Have It 15:08 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Dark horse

Urban Lion (3.32 Doncaster)

Good last campaign, winning a pair of mile handicaps and finishing third at the Shergar Cup. Won on his reappearance last year and should go well fresh again.

Dominic Walton

Urban Lion 15:32 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Jack Channon

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

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