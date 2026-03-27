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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, March 28 at Doncaster, Uttoxeter and Southwell
Handicappers' nap
As Legends Have It (3.08 Uttoxeter)
Stepped up on his previous chase runs when scoring by a wide margin at Stratford and although tackling tougher opposition here, he can follow up off a 3lb higher mark at a course he ran well at over hurdles.
Steve Mason
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Eyecatcher
Ancient State (5.00 Southwell)
Two from two over 5f on the all-weather and overcame a wide trip to win at Lingfield on his last start in August. Adam Kirby has made a bright start to his training career and this four-year-old should be ready to go on his reappearance.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
La Botte (3.32 Doncaster)
Reappeared with a perfect preparation for the Lincoln and destined for better things than handicaps. A Group horse in the making.
Robbie Wilders
Speed figures
Docklands (2.57 Doncaster)
Without a win since the Queen Anne last June, but has posted some good speed figures in Group 1 company since. He drops in grade and is the one to beat.
George Bonds
West Country nap
As Legends Have It (3.08 Uttoxeter)
Good winner last time and can follow up for top connections.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Urban Lion (3.32 Doncaster)
Good last campaign, winning a pair of mile handicaps and finishing third at the Shergar Cup. Won on his reappearance last year and should go well fresh again.
Dominic Walton
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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