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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, March 28 at Doncaster, Uttoxeter and Southwell

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Handicappers' nap

As Legends Have It (3.08 Uttoxeter)

Stepped up on his previous chase runs when scoring by a wide margin at Stratford and although tackling tougher opposition here, he can follow up off a 3lb higher mark at a course he ran well at over hurdles.
Steve Mason

Silk
As Legends Have It15:08 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

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Eyecatcher

Ancient State (5.00 Southwell)

Two from two over 5f on the all-weather and overcame a wide trip to win at Lingfield on his last start in August. Adam Kirby has made a bright start to his training career and this four-year-old should be ready to go on his reappearance.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Ancient State17:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: William Carson Tnr: Adam Kirby

The Punt nap

La Botte (3.32 Doncaster) 

Reappeared with a perfect preparation for the Lincoln and destined for better things than handicaps. A Group horse in the making.
Robbie Wilders

Silk
La Botte15:32 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Harry Eustace

Speed figures

Docklands (2.57 Doncaster)

Without a win since the Queen Anne last June, but has posted some good speed figures in Group 1 company since. He drops in grade and is the one to beat.
George Bonds

Silk
Docklands14:57 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Harry Eustace

West Country nap

As Legends Have It (3.08 Uttoxeter)

Good winner last time and can follow up for top connections.
James Stevens 

Silk
As Legends Have It15:08 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Dark horse

Urban Lion (3.32 Doncaster) 

Good last campaign, winning a pair of mile handicaps and finishing third at the Shergar Cup. Won on his reappearance last year and should go well fresh again.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Urban Lion15:32 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Jack Channon

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

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