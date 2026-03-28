Free horseracing tips for Sunday, March 29 at Ascot, Doncaster and Downpatrick

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Handicappers' nap

Royal Way (5.25 Ascot)

Appreciated the step up in trip when running out a comfortable winner at Ludlow last week. Despite a 6lb rise, he remains well treated on the pick of his old form, which includes a win on his only previous run at Ascot.

Steve Mason

Royal Way 17:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sean Houlihan Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

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Eyecatcher

Harvey (4.05 Doncaster)

On his second start for Ian Williams, he stayed on from an impossible position to take third at Kempton. Stepping back up in trip on this galloping track should suit him well.

Steffan Edwards

Harvey 16:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

The Punt nap

Fishery Lane (4.27 Downpatrick)

Produced his best effort yet over fences when finishing a staying-on fourth in a good Listed handicap at Leopardstown last time. More to come over marathon trips and this is a weaker race.

Robbie Wilders

Fishery Lane 16:27 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

Speed figures

Macshadow Des Crai (3.05 Ascot)

Decent run here in January and clocked a good speed figure when second to Senator last time. He's handicapped to reverse form with that rival and the wind op could bring further improvement.

Craig Thake

Macshadow Des Crai 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Dark horse

Asian Journey (1.47 Doncaster)

Remains a maiden after 13 starts but has been shaping as if his turn is near on the all-weather and is bred to handle soft ground on turf.

Jake Aldrich

Asian Journey 13:47 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Miss Rebecca Hitchen (5lb) Tnr: Sam England

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

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