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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Sunday, June 21 at Brighton and Pontefract

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Handicappers' nap

Douglas Dc (2.56 Brighton)

Below form in two runs this year but the signs are there for a better showing off a career-low mark. The blinkers go back on for the first time since he made the frame three times in them last spring, he has some Brighton back form and the booking of Billy Loughnane is a positive.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Douglas Dc14:56 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Tony Carroll

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The Punt nap

Moulin Booj (4.56 Brighton)

Didn't get the best of runs when third at Windsor last time but was beaten only half a length. Good chance off the same mark.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Moulin Booj16:56 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Wright (5lb)Tnr: George Scott

Eyecatcher

Power Of Prayer (2.56 Brighton)

Shaped well here over 1m2f on her stable debut last time and will benefit from this step back up in trip.
Harry March

Silk
Power Of Prayer14:56 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Callan (3lb)Tnr: George Baker

Speed figures

Lemsairbat (3.05 Pontefract)

Joseph O'Brien couldn't have his horses in better form and this mare has strong claims if reproducing her speed figure from a Longchamp Listed race in April.
Craig Thake

Silk
Lemsairbat15:05 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Dark horse

Russet Gold (4.05 Pontefract)

Without a win for three years but has slipped to an attractive mark and the step down in grade should help.
George Bonds

Silk
Russet Gold16:05 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Newmarket nap

Rockafeller Skank (3.26 Brighton)

Fancied to win a remarkable fifth race in the space of 11 days for Richard Spencer before heading to Leicester on Thursday.
David Milnes

Silk
Rockafeller Skank15:26 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: George Wood Tnr: Richard Spencer

Read these next:

Tom Segal's play of the day at Pontefract  

Royal Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool 

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