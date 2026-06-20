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Free horse racing tips for Sunday, June 21 at Brighton and Pontefract
Handicappers' nap
Douglas Dc (2.56 Brighton)
Below form in two runs this year but the signs are there for a better showing off a career-low mark. The blinkers go back on for the first time since he made the frame three times in them last spring, he has some Brighton back form and the booking of Billy Loughnane is a positive.
Paul Curtis
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The Punt nap
Moulin Booj (4.56 Brighton)
Didn't get the best of runs when third at Windsor last time but was beaten only half a length. Good chance off the same mark.
Graeme Rodway
Eyecatcher
Power Of Prayer (2.56 Brighton)
Shaped well here over 1m2f on her stable debut last time and will benefit from this step back up in trip.
Harry March
Speed figures
Lemsairbat (3.05 Pontefract)
Joseph O'Brien couldn't have his horses in better form and this mare has strong claims if reproducing her speed figure from a Longchamp Listed race in April.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Russet Gold (4.05 Pontefract)
Without a win for three years but has slipped to an attractive mark and the step down in grade should help.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Rockafeller Skank (3.26 Brighton)
Fancied to win a remarkable fifth race in the space of 11 days for Richard Spencer before heading to Leicester on Thursday.
David Milnes
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