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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Saturday, June 20 at Royal Ascot and Nottingham

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The Punt nap

Stolen Kiss (3.40 Ascot)

Has thrived since being dropped by Patrice Cottier to sprint trips, landing a 6½f conditions event at Chantilly before twice getting the better of Sajir. The times of those races look solid and he remains unexposed as a sprinter.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Stolen Kiss15:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Alexis Pouchin Tnr: P Cottier

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Handicappers' nap

Carry The Flag (2.30 Ascot)

Comfortably comes out top on Racing Post Ratings. Second to his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate and Coventry winner, Great Barrier Reef, last time out. He did a little too much in front that day, so the drop back to 5f widens the appeal.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Carry The Flag14:30 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Eyecatcher

Spoken Truth (7.10 Nottingham)

Came from further back than the first two when third at Epsom last time and the David O’Meara-trained gelding should appreciate the drop in grade.
Harry March

Silk
Spoken Truth19:10 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Harmonics (5.35 Ascot)

Pulverised the opposition in a quick time at Doncaster and looks a future Group performer in a handicap.
Craig Thake

Silk
Harmonics17:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Flora Of Bermuda (3.40 Ascot)

Finished third in this race last year and should give a good account once more following her win on seasonal reappearance at Newmarket last time out.
George Bonds

Silk
Flora Of Bermuda15:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Saber Strike (4.20 Ascot)

Won a Listed contest impressively at Newmarket last time, since when he has been put away for this by William Haggas.
David Milnes

Silk
Saber Strike16:20 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Read these next:

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

'He's looked leagues ahead of his opposition' - Tom Segal with five fancies on the final day of Royal Ascot  

Royal Ascot Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool  

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