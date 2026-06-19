Free horse racing tips for Saturday, June 20 at Royal Ascot and Nottingham

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The Punt nap

Stolen Kiss (3.40 Ascot)

Has thrived since being dropped by Patrice Cottier to sprint trips, landing a 6½f conditions event at Chantilly before twice getting the better of Sajir. The times of those races look solid and he remains unexposed as a sprinter.

Harry Wilson

Stolen Kiss 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Alexis Pouchin Tnr: P Cottier

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Handicappers' nap

Carry The Flag (2.30 Ascot)

Comfortably comes out top on Racing Post Ratings. Second to his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate and Coventry winner, Great Barrier Reef, last time out. He did a little too much in front that day, so the drop back to 5f widens the appeal.

Ainsley Scorah

Carry The Flag 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Eyecatcher

Spoken Truth (7.10 Nottingham)

Came from further back than the first two when third at Epsom last time and the David O’Meara-trained gelding should appreciate the drop in grade.

Harry March

Spoken Truth 19:10 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Harmonics (5.35 Ascot)

Pulverised the opposition in a quick time at Doncaster and looks a future Group performer in a handicap.

Craig Thake

Harmonics 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Flora Of Bermuda (3.40 Ascot)

Finished third in this race last year and should give a good account once more following her win on seasonal reappearance at Newmarket last time out.

George Bonds

Flora Of Bermuda 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Saber Strike (4.20 Ascot)

Won a Listed contest impressively at Newmarket last time, since when he has been put away for this by William Haggas.

David Milnes

Saber Strike 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

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