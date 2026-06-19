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Free horse racing tips for Saturday, June 20 at Royal Ascot and Nottingham
The Punt nap
Stolen Kiss (3.40 Ascot)
Has thrived since being dropped by Patrice Cottier to sprint trips, landing a 6½f conditions event at Chantilly before twice getting the better of Sajir. The times of those races look solid and he remains unexposed as a sprinter.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Carry The Flag (2.30 Ascot)
Comfortably comes out top on Racing Post Ratings. Second to his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate and Coventry winner, Great Barrier Reef, last time out. He did a little too much in front that day, so the drop back to 5f widens the appeal.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Spoken Truth (7.10 Nottingham)
Came from further back than the first two when third at Epsom last time and the David O’Meara-trained gelding should appreciate the drop in grade.
Harry March
Speed figures
Harmonics (5.35 Ascot)
Pulverised the opposition in a quick time at Doncaster and looks a future Group performer in a handicap.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Flora Of Bermuda (3.40 Ascot)
Finished third in this race last year and should give a good account once more following her win on seasonal reappearance at Newmarket last time out.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Saber Strike (4.20 Ascot)
Won a Listed contest impressively at Newmarket last time, since when he has been put away for this by William Haggas.
David Milnes
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Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
'He's looked leagues ahead of his opposition' - Tom Segal with five fancies on the final day of Royal Ascot
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