Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 19 at Royal Ascot

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The Punt nap

Coppull (3.05 Ascot)

Won the trial over course and distance last month and there is no one better at training a three-year-old sprinter than Clive Cox, so there should be more to come. Graeme Rodway

Coppull 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

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Handicappers' nap

Hopewell Rock (3.40 Ascot)

Made a highly encouraging return at Newmarket, form that received a big boost when the pair who beat him dominated the finish of the Copper Horse on Tuesday. On an attractive mark and we've not seen the best of him.

Paul Curtis

Hopewell Rock 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: George Boughey

Eyecatcher

Emit (3.40 Ascot)

Kept on off a modest pace the last three times and, with Ryan Moore remaining aboard, will surely get a strong gallop to finish off despite dropping in trip.

David Toft

Emit 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Speed figures

Insanity (3.40 Ascot)

This course-and-distance winner clocked a decent speed figure on his reappearance at Pontefract. He'll appreciate the return to this distance.

George Bonds

Insanity 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

Dark horse

Song Of The Clyde (3.05 Ascot)

Landed a valuable sales race at York last season and took his form to a new level when landing a Listed race at Newbury last month. This is a big step up in class but he has solid each-way claims.

Rob Sutton

Song Of The Clyde 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Clive Cox

Newmarket nap

Bacio (6.10 Ascot)

Enjoyed a workout on the July course for Wesley Ward when based in Newmarket recently and the sprinter is drawn right on the stands' rail in stall 31.

David Milnes

Bacio 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Juan J Hernandez Tnr: Wesley A Ward

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