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Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 19 at Royal Ascot
The Punt nap
Coppull (3.05 Ascot)
Won the trial over course and distance last month and there is no one better at training a three-year-old sprinter than Clive Cox, so there should be more to come. Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Hopewell Rock (3.40 Ascot)
Made a highly encouraging return at Newmarket, form that received a big boost when the pair who beat him dominated the finish of the Copper Horse on Tuesday. On an attractive mark and we've not seen the best of him.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Emit (3.40 Ascot)
Kept on off a modest pace the last three times and, with Ryan Moore remaining aboard, will surely get a strong gallop to finish off despite dropping in trip.
David Toft
Speed figures
Insanity (3.40 Ascot)
This course-and-distance winner clocked a decent speed figure on his reappearance at Pontefract. He'll appreciate the return to this distance.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Song Of The Clyde (3.05 Ascot)
Landed a valuable sales race at York last season and took his form to a new level when landing a Listed race at Newbury last month. This is a big step up in class but he has solid each-way claims.
Rob Sutton
Newmarket nap
Bacio (6.10 Ascot)
Enjoyed a workout on the July course for Wesley Ward when based in Newmarket recently and the sprinter is drawn right on the stands' rail in stall 31.
David Milnes
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