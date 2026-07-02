Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 3 at Beverley, Doncaster, Chepstow and Sandown

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The Punt nap

Ishe Worth Agamble (4.20 Doncaster)

Never figured after a slow start last time but is best judged on his close third at Nottingham the start before. He's 2-4 over course and distance and Jake Dickson's useful 7lb claim should help him return to winning ways.

Harry Wilson

Ishe Worth Agamble 16:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jake Dickson (7lb) Tnr: Tim Easterby

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Handicappers' nap

Banana (Chepstow 6.45)

Absent since October but she has run well on her two previous starts after an extended break. She has been to Chepstow only once before, winning a 0-64 last July. Classified stakes company here should be a more straightforward task.

Ainsley Scorah

Banana 18:45 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Scott Dixon

Eyecatcher

Bruce Banner (6.00 Beverley)

Rebecca Menzies’ gelding looked an unlucky loser when runner-up over course and distance last time, and can go one better.

Harry March

Bruce Banner 18:00 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Warren Fentiman Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Speed figures

Comical Point (1.50 Sandown)

Achieved some eye-catching speed figures in his last two runs despite not winning. This looks like a good opportunity for him to score for the first time since his debut, with Ryan Moore set to take the ride.

George Bonds

Comical Point 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Dr Rio (8.40 Beverley)

Always produces his best efforts at Beverley and wasn’t suited to 1m3f at Carlisle last time; expect vast improvement here.

Liam Watson

Dr Rio 20:40 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Zak Wheatley Tnr: Declan Carroll

Newmarket nap

Sallaal (3.35 Sandown)

Ran out an emphatic winner of a handicap at Epsom last time for Roger Varian and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Sallaal 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

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