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Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 3 at Beverley, Doncaster, Chepstow and Sandown
The Punt nap
Ishe Worth Agamble (4.20 Doncaster)
Never figured after a slow start last time but is best judged on his close third at Nottingham the start before. He's 2-4 over course and distance and Jake Dickson's useful 7lb claim should help him return to winning ways.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Banana (Chepstow 6.45)
Absent since October but she has run well on her two previous starts after an extended break. She has been to Chepstow only once before, winning a 0-64 last July. Classified stakes company here should be a more straightforward task.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Bruce Banner (6.00 Beverley)
Rebecca Menzies’ gelding looked an unlucky loser when runner-up over course and distance last time, and can go one better.
Harry March
Speed figures
Comical Point (1.50 Sandown)
Achieved some eye-catching speed figures in his last two runs despite not winning. This looks like a good opportunity for him to score for the first time since his debut, with Ryan Moore set to take the ride.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Dr Rio (8.40 Beverley)
Always produces his best efforts at Beverley and wasn’t suited to 1m3f at Carlisle last time; expect vast improvement here.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Sallaal (3.35 Sandown)
Ran out an emphatic winner of a handicap at Epsom last time for Roger Varian and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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