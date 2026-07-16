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Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 17 at Hamilton, Newbury, Nottingham, Pontefract and Wolverhampton
Handicappers' nap
Theme Park (8.52 Pontefract)
The handicapper has cut this course and distance winner some slack after a disappointing end to 2025, and he now looks nicely treated on several runs from last year. Takes a notable drop in grade and can be expected to take a big step forward.
Paul Curtis
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The Punt nap
Jordan Electrics (7.15 Hamilton)
Winless since August 2024 but has shaped as though he retains the ability to take advantage of his reduced mark on a couple of occasions this year. A nine-time course winner, his best efforts this year have come under Lauren Young, who returns to the saddle, and he's expected to bounce back.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Sequel Star (2.13 Wolverhampton)
Ed Walker’s filly shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at Newbury last month and can get off the mark at the second attempt.
Harry March
Speed figures
Turty Tree (5.55 Newbury)
Clocked a good figure when third to Water To Wine over course and distance and finally lost his maiden tag at Sandown last time. Handicap mark of 83 may prove lenient.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Red Snapper (2.43 Wolverhampton)
Wasn’t seen to best effect at Goodwood, but ran well to finish second on his penultimate start and has some good pieces of form on the back end of last season. This front-runner may improve on his all-weather debut.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Tawakal (2.52 Nottingham)
The son of Starspangledbanner has been showing up well in his work on the watered gallop since joining the Crisfords from the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze Ups.
David Milnes
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- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
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