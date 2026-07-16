Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 17 at Hamilton, Newbury, Nottingham, Pontefract and Wolverhampton

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Handicappers' nap

Theme Park (8.52 Pontefract)

The handicapper has cut this course and distance winner some slack after a disappointing end to 2025, and he now looks nicely treated on several runs from last year. Takes a notable drop in grade and can be expected to take a big step forward.

Paul Curtis

Theme Park 20:52 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Alex Jary (3lb) Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

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The Punt nap

Jordan Electrics (7.15 Hamilton)

Winless since August 2024 but has shaped as though he retains the ability to take advantage of his reduced mark on a couple of occasions this year. A nine-time course winner, his best efforts this year have come under Lauren Young, who returns to the saddle, and he's expected to bounce back.

Harry Wilson

Jordan Electrics 19:15 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Lauren Young (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Sequel Star (2.13 Wolverhampton)

Ed Walker’s filly shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at Newbury last month and can get off the mark at the second attempt.

Harry March

Sequel Star 14:13 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Downing Tnr: Ed Walker

Speed figures

Turty Tree (5.55 Newbury)

Clocked a good figure when third to Water To Wine over course and distance and finally lost his maiden tag at Sandown last time. Handicap mark of 83 may prove lenient.

Craig Thake

Turty Tree 17:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Red Snapper (2.43 Wolverhampton)

Wasn’t seen to best effect at Goodwood, but ran well to finish second on his penultimate start and has some good pieces of form on the back end of last season. This front-runner may improve on his all-weather debut.

Liam Watson

Red Snapper 14:43 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Ffrench Davis (5lb) Tnr: Kathy Turner

Newmarket nap

Tawakal (2.52 Nottingham)

The son of Starspangledbanner has been showing up well in his work on the watered gallop since joining the Crisfords from the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze Ups.

David Milnes

Tawakal 14:52 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

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