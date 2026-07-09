Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 10 at Ascot, Newmarket and York

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The Punt nap

Evolutionist (3.35 Newmarket)

Never going at Chantilly last time, but will be a big player if she can reproduce her second in the 1,000 Guineas, when she finished ahead of favourite Precise.

Graeme Rodway

Evolutionist 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: K R Burke

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Handicappers' nap

Get Outta Here (3.55 York)

Made a good impression with a winning handicap debut in late May, beating three subsequent winners, and looked unfortunate not to follow up at Goodwood last time in another race that's working out well. Nicely treated on both those runs, there looks plenty more to come from this progressive gelding.

Paul Curtis

Get Outta Here 15:55 York View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: David Menuisier

Eyecatcher

Luzon Heights (3.55 York)

William Knight’s colt wasn’t suited by making his own running when beaten a head last time and had previously run well in hot handicaps at Sandown and Ascot. He can regain the winning thread.

Richard Russell

Luzon Heights 15:55 York View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Knight

Speed figures

Senorita Bonita (2.25 Newmarket)

The Queen Mary was run in a much quicker time than the Albany, so Senorita Bonita did well to get within two lengths of Victorious, who is possibly the best juvenile filly in training. She has a strong chance here.

Craig Thake

Senorita Bonita 14:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Tatterstall (4.45 Newmarket)

Has shaped well on his first two runs of the season, finishing third at Thirsk on his reappearance, then following that up with a good second last time out at Hamilton, getting beaten by only a neck. Could be competitive.

Dominic Walton

Tatterstall 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Newmarket nap

Flann Sunna (2.35 Ascot)

The son of Blue Point made an impressive debut at Windsor last month and is fancied to follow up after some smart work on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

Flann Sunna 14:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

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