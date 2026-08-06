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Free horseracing tips for Friday, August 7 at Haydock, Newmarket and Brighton
The Punt nap
Bajan Bandit (8.38 Haydock)
Course-and-distance winner who is on a good mark and shaped like he could soon take advantage when second at Wolverhampton last month.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Woohoo (15.50 Musselburgh)
5lb well in after a career-best effort when second in a fillies’ handicap at Glorious Goodwood. She’s had a first and a second in her three visits here this season, and things are set up here to double her seasonal tally for Jim Goldie.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Purrista (2.40 Thirsk)
This Gemma Tutty-trained filly finished well for third at Beverley on her debut and gets in this similar contest with a light weight.
Richard Lowther
Speed figures
Nabati (6.37 Newmarket)
Won in a very slow time at Yarmouth but showed he was a decent colt when second in a decent time in a Listed race at Newbury. Can take this before returning to Pattern company.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Cayman Tai (4.00 Brighton)
Pleasing effort when fifth at York from a poor draw; he comes here off the same mark and looks a danger to the principals.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Tawakal (6.37 Newmarket)
Made an impressive start to his career for Simon and Ed Crisford at Nottingham and fancied to handle the track.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read more:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Brighton
Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
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