Free horseracing tips for Friday, August 7 at Haydock, Newmarket and Brighton

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The Punt nap

Bajan Bandit (8.38 Haydock)

Course-and-distance winner who is on a good mark and shaped like he could soon take advantage when second at Wolverhampton last month.

Graeme Rodway

Bajan Bandit 20:38 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ryan Kavanagh (3lb) Tnr: Patrick Morris

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Handicappers' nap

Woohoo (15.50 Musselburgh)

5lb well in after a career-best effort when second in a fillies’ handicap at Glorious Goodwood. She’s had a first and a second in her three visits here this season, and things are set up here to double her seasonal tally for Jim Goldie.

Ainsley Scorah

Woohoo 15:50 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Lauren Young (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Purrista (2.40 Thirsk)

This Gemma Tutty-trained filly finished well for third at Beverley on her debut and gets in this similar contest with a light weight.

Richard Lowther

Purrista 14:40 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Ashley Lewis (3lb) Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Speed figures

Nabati (6.37 Newmarket)

Won in a very slow time at Yarmouth but showed he was a decent colt when second in a decent time in a Listed race at Newbury. Can take this before returning to Pattern company.

Craig Thake

Nabati 18:37 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Dark horse

Cayman Tai (4.00 Brighton)

Pleasing effort when fifth at York from a poor draw; he comes here off the same mark and looks a danger to the principals.

Liam Watson

Cayman Tai 16:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Seamus Cronin (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hannon

Newmarket nap

Tawakal (6.37 Newmarket)

Made an impressive start to his career for Simon and Ed Crisford at Nottingham and fancied to handle the track.

David Milnes

Tawakal 18:37 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read more:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Brighton

Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips

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