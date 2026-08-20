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Free horseracing tips for Friday, August 20 at York and Salisbury
The Punt nap
Redorange (3.35 York)
Won well over course and distance last time and might just be hitting his peak for Clive Cox, who does so well with this type of horse.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Darvel (5.27 Salisbury)
Won this race last year under Frederick Tett off a 1lb higher mark. Has shaped better than the bare form on his last two starts and looks primed to go well in this bid for a repeat success.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Zennor Storm (1.50 York)
William Haggas’ gelding came home strongly to finish second behind Exclusive Code at Goodwood last time and may be able to reverse those placings with cheekpieces retained.
Harry March
Speed figures
Bacio (3.35 York)
Put up a huge speed figure for a handicap when winning the Palace of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot. Has the potential to be a real sprinting superstar if progressing again.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Pershaada (3.35 York)
Fourth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and took a step forward to land a Group 3 at Goodwood last time. Her pedigree suggests she should handle softer ground, and she looks very interesting given the significant weight allowances she gets in this field.
Rob Sutton
Newmarket nap
Lancaster Tower (4.45 York)
Ran a decent debut at Sandown for John and Thady Gosden and has since impressed on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read more tipping here
York Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day three
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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