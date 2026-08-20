Free horseracing tips for Friday, August 20 at York and Salisbury

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The Punt nap

Redorange (3.35 York)

Won well over course and distance last time and might just be hitting his peak for Clive Cox, who does so well with this type of horse.

Graeme Rodway

Redorange 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Clive Cox

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Handicappers' nap

Darvel (5.27 Salisbury)

Won this race last year under Frederick Tett off a 1lb higher mark. Has shaped better than the bare form on his last two starts and looks primed to go well in this bid for a repeat success.

Paul Curtis

Darvel 17:27 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Mr Frederick Tett Tnr: Patrick Chamings

Eyecatcher

Zennor Storm (1.50 York)

William Haggas’ gelding came home strongly to finish second behind Exclusive Code at Goodwood last time and may be able to reverse those placings with cheekpieces retained.

Harry March

Zennor Storm 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Bacio (3.35 York)

Put up a huge speed figure for a handicap when winning the Palace of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot. Has the potential to be a real sprinting superstar if progressing again.

Craig Thake

Bacio 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Juan J Hernandez Tnr: Wesley A Ward

Dark horse

Pershaada (3.35 York)



Fourth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and took a step forward to land a Group 3 at Goodwood last time. Her pedigree suggests she should handle softer ground, and she looks very interesting given the significant weight allowances she gets in this field.

Rob Sutton

Pershaada 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Richard Hannon

Newmarket nap

Lancaster Tower (4.45 York)

Ran a decent debut at Sandown for John and Thady Gosden and has since impressed on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Lancaster Tower 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

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