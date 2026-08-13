- More
Free horseracing tips for Friday, August 14 at Newbury, Epsom and Cork
The Punt nap
Nevermindtherain (6.03 Cork)
Went off too quickly in a higher grade at Leopardstown last time and did remarkably well to hang on for third. Can take advantage of this drop in class.
Graeme Rodway
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Ladbrokes and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5.
£30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
Handicappers' nap
Walson's Law (5.58 Newbury)
Lightly raced since a comfortable win over course and distance in July last year, which came off a 2lb lower mark. Back in good form on his latest start and is interesting back at Newbury for the first time since that strong-travelling success.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Wise And Wonderful (2.48 Epsom)
Won her maiden over this course and distance and shaped better than the bare form at Goodwood on her handicap debut last time. That day she was poorly drawn, badly positioned out the back in a race dominated by the winner and encountered traffic problems in the straight.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Fast Track (5.23 Newbury)
Has clocked some eye-catching speed figures and this looks a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Red Mirage (5.48 Epsom)
Behind a useful rival when a close fourth at Southwell last time and has dropped to a dangerous mark of 67.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Evenfall (4.45 Newbury)
George Boughey's filly made an impressive debut at Yarmouth last month and has excelled since in her work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Read these next:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Cork
Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 13 at Beverley, Lingfield, Tramore and Windsor
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, August 12 at Beverley, Kempton and Gowran
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 10 at Kempton, Windsor and Ayr
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, August 9 at Chepstow, the Curragh, Downpatrick and Leicester
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 13 at Beverley, Lingfield, Tramore and Windsor
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, August 12 at Beverley, Kempton and Gowran
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 10 at Kempton, Windsor and Ayr
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, August 9 at Chepstow, the Curragh, Downpatrick and Leicester