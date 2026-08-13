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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Friday, August 14 at Newbury, Epsom and Cork

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The Punt nap

Nevermindtherain (6.03 Cork)

Went off too quickly in a higher grade at Leopardstown last time and did remarkably well to hang on for third. Can take advantage of this drop in class.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Nevermindtherain18:03 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

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Handicappers' nap

Walson's Law (5.58 Newbury)

Lightly raced since a comfortable win over course and distance in July last year, which came off a 2lb lower mark. Back in good form on his latest start and is interesting back at Newbury for the first time since that strong-travelling success.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Walson's Law17:58 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Eyecatcher

Wise And Wonderful (2.48 Epsom)

Won her maiden over this course and distance and shaped better than the bare form at Goodwood on her handicap debut last time. That day she was poorly drawn, badly positioned out the back in a race dominated by the winner and encountered traffic problems in the straight.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Wise And Wonderful14:48 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Speed figures

Fast Track (5.23 Newbury)

Has clocked some eye-catching speed figures and this looks a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.
George Bonds

Silk
Fast Track17:23 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Red Mirage (5.48 Epsom)

Behind a useful rival when a close fourth at Southwell last time and has dropped to a dangerous mark of 67.
Liam Watson

Silk
Red Mirage17:48 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Newmarket nap

Evenfall (4.45 Newbury)

George Boughey's filly made an impressive debut at Yarmouth last month and has excelled since in her work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
Evenfall16:45 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Cork   

Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool   

Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples  

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