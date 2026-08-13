Free horseracing tips for Friday, August 14 at Newbury, Epsom and Cork

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The Punt nap

Nevermindtherain (6.03 Cork)

Went off too quickly in a higher grade at Leopardstown last time and did remarkably well to hang on for third. Can take advantage of this drop in class.

Graeme Rodway

Nevermindtherain 18:03 Cork View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

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Handicappers' nap

Walson's Law (5.58 Newbury)

Lightly raced since a comfortable win over course and distance in July last year, which came off a 2lb lower mark. Back in good form on his latest start and is interesting back at Newbury for the first time since that strong-travelling success.

Paul Curtis

Walson's Law 17:58 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Eyecatcher

Wise And Wonderful (2.48 Epsom)

Won her maiden over this course and distance and shaped better than the bare form at Goodwood on her handicap debut last time. That day she was poorly drawn, badly positioned out the back in a race dominated by the winner and encountered traffic problems in the straight.

Steffan Edwards

Wise And Wonderful 14:48 Epsom View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Speed figures

Fast Track (5.23 Newbury)



Has clocked some eye-catching speed figures and this looks a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.

George Bonds

Fast Track 17:23 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Red Mirage (5.48 Epsom)

Behind a useful rival when a close fourth at Southwell last time and has dropped to a dangerous mark of 67.

Liam Watson

Red Mirage 17:48 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Newmarket nap

Evenfall (4.45 Newbury)

George Boughey's filly made an impressive debut at Yarmouth last month and has excelled since in her work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

David Milnes

Evenfall 16:45 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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