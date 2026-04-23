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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Friday, April 24 at Doncaster, Perth and Sandown

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Handicappers' nap

Mr Jukebox (4.25 Perth)
Showed improved form when easily beating Wednesday's Taunton winner Taritino on his handicap debut at Exeter last week. Should be hard to beat under a 7lb penalty.
Steve Mason

Silk
Mr Jukebox16:25 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Warren Greatrex

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The Punt nap

Busty Boy (2.05 Perth)
Consistent performer who has finished in the first three in all of his last seven starts, including when second in this race last year off the same mark. The booking of Sean Bowen is significant, as is the drying ground.
Oliver Barnard

Silk
Busty Boy14:05 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Daragh Bourke

Eyecatcher

Auntie Jo (1.40 Doncaster)
David O’Meara’s filly made the breakthrough three starts ago and was unlucky from this revised mark on her next two outings. She’s unexposed on turf and can double her tally.
Richard Russell

Silk
Auntie Jo13:40 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Action (3.35 Sandown)
Achieved an impressive figure when a close second, staying on powerfully, in the Futurity Stakes on his final outing last season. Should relish a step up in trip.
Liam Watson

Silk
Action15:35 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Dark horse

Laureate Crown (1.50 Sandown)
Achieved his best Racing Post Rating when winning on his reappearance last time out in a race that is working out well. Has a strong chance of defying a 6lb rise.
George Bonds

Silk
Laureate Crown13:50 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown  

The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three fancies from Doncaster, Perth and Sandown on Friday   

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