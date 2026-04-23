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Free horseracing tips for Friday, April 24 at Doncaster, Perth and Sandown
Handicappers' nap
Mr Jukebox (4.25 Perth)
Showed improved form when easily beating Wednesday's Taunton winner Taritino on his handicap debut at Exeter last week. Should be hard to beat under a 7lb penalty.
Steve Mason
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The Punt nap
Busty Boy (2.05 Perth)
Consistent performer who has finished in the first three in all of his last seven starts, including when second in this race last year off the same mark. The booking of Sean Bowen is significant, as is the drying ground.
Oliver Barnard
Eyecatcher
Auntie Jo (1.40 Doncaster)
David O’Meara’s filly made the breakthrough three starts ago and was unlucky from this revised mark on her next two outings. She’s unexposed on turf and can double her tally.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Action (3.35 Sandown)
Achieved an impressive figure when a close second, staying on powerfully, in the Futurity Stakes on his final outing last season. Should relish a step up in trip.
Liam Watson
Dark horse
Laureate Crown (1.50 Sandown)
Achieved his best Racing Post Rating when winning on his reappearance last time out in a race that is working out well. Has a strong chance of defying a 6lb rise.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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