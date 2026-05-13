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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, May 14 for day two of York's Dante meeting
The Punt nap
Arc Ole Ole (5.15 York)
Was not without support when making a winning reappearance/handicap debut at Doncaster in March, form that the second and sixth have since franked. He looks to have the physical scope to keep improving, and this longer distance will likely suit.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Sea Force (2.55 York)
Right back to his best last time, when he may well have won the Thirsk Hunt Cup with a clear run. Reopposes the Thirsk winner on 2lb better terms, and there should be better to come from this progressive gelding.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Sea Force (2.55 York)
The William Haggas-trained four-year-old looked an unlucky loser in the Thirsk Hunt Cup and can make amends at this more galloping track.
Richard Young
Speed figures
Toca Madera (2.20 York)
Clocked best speed figure last season when second in this race 12 months ago off a 5lb higher mark and should come on greatly for recent prep run.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Point Of Contact (2.55 York)
Lightly raced four-year-old with useful course form, ran several promising races in defeat last summer, has since been gelded and could go well for an in-form yard.
Neil McCabe
Newmarket nap
Shout (2.55 York)
Was so short of room that he passed the post on the bridle at Newbury last time and not surprisingly has come out of that in good shape.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
'He put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for day two at York
Our Thursday treble from York - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
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