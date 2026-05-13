Free horseracing tips for Thursday, May 14 for day two of York's Dante meeting

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Arc Ole Ole (5.15 York)

Was not without support when making a winning reappearance/handicap debut at Doncaster in March, form that the second and sixth have since franked. He looks to have the physical scope to keep improving, and this longer distance will likely suit.

Harry Wilson

Arc Ole Ole 17:15 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Handicappers' nap

Sea Force (2.55 York)

Right back to his best last time, when he may well have won the Thirsk Hunt Cup with a clear run. Reopposes the Thirsk winner on 2lb better terms, and there should be better to come from this progressive gelding.

Paul Curtis

Sea Force 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Sea Force (2.55 York)

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old looked an unlucky loser in the Thirsk Hunt Cup and can make amends at this more galloping track.

Richard Young

Sea Force 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Toca Madera (2.20 York)

Clocked best speed figure last season when second in this race 12 months ago off a 5lb higher mark and should come on greatly for recent prep run.

Craig Thake

Toca Madera 14:20 York View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn Tnr: David O'Meara

Dark horse

(2.55 York)

Lightly raced four-year-old with useful course form, ran several promising races in defeat last summer, has since been gelded and could go well for an in-form yard.

Neil McCabe

Point Of Contact 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Shout (2.55 York)

Was so short of room that he passed the post on the bridle at Newbury last time and not surprisingly has come out of that in good shape.

David Milnes

Shout 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

'He put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for day two at York

Our Thursday treble from York - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.