Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, May 13 at York, Yarmouth and Punchestown

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The Punt nap

Annie Button (7.50 Punchestown)

The Peter Flood-trained mare carries a 7lb penalty for her first win at Cork on Sunday and is open to plenty more improvement on just her second start over further than three miles.

Graeme Rodway

Annie Button 19:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Peter John Flood

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Handicappers' nap

Master Builder (5.15 York)

Ran his best race last year first time out when runner-up at Epsom, but failed to trouble the judge after in the face of some tough tasks. Takes a significant drop in grade for his 2026 return off an 11lb lower mark than for that Epsom run.

Paul Curtis

Master Builder 17:15 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Menuisier

Eyecatcher

Gladiadora (2.08 Yarmouth)

Charlie Clover's mare was a beaten favourite last time, but is back over her best trip and still figures on a decent mark.

Richard Lowther

Gladiadora 14:08 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Charlie Clover

Speed figures

Legacy Link (4.05 York)

Clocked a very good figure when fourth to Precise in the Fillies' Mile where she still looked inexperienced and can give John Gosden a ninth Musidora.

Craig Thake

Legacy Link 16:05 York View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Tropical Storm (2.55 York)

He holds a good record at York including a win at this meeting last year off a 10lb higher mark. He took a step forward last time out and can continue to improve this afternoon.

George Bonds

Polling Day 17:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Vigors (5lb) Tnr: Bernard Llewellyn

Newmarket nap

Legacy Link (4.05 York)

Has been shaping nicely in her recent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack and is fancied to advertise her Oaks claims.

David Milnes

Legacy Link 16:05 York View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at York

'He should take advantage of an unchanged mark' - Harry Wilson has tips for all six ITV races after 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday

Our Wednesday treble from Yarmouth and York - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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