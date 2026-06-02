Free horse racing tips for Wednesday, June 3 at the Curragh, Nottingham and Ripon

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The Punt nap

Wen Moon (8.12 Ripon)

Likes soft ground, so the recent rain is in his favour, and he looked like he was returning to form when a close third at Carlisle last time.

Graeme Rodway

Wen Moon 20:12 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Ben Haslam

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Handicappers' nap

Barley (7.10 Ripon)

Looked unfortunate not to break a long losing run at Hamilton last time, when just failing to reel in one who enjoyed an easy lead. Runner-up three times over course and distance off marks in the 80s last year, he can finally take advantage of his reduced mark for Tim Easterby.

Paul Curtis

Barley 19:10 Ripon View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Eyecatcher

Kasgani (4.18 Nottingham)

Declan Carroll's gelding was arguably unlucky not to win over course and distance last time and can turn the tables on Caph Star.

Richard Lowther

Kasgani 16:18 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Zak Wheatley (3lb) Tnr: Declan Carroll

Speed figures

Bad Boy Rizz (6.45 Curragh)

Consistent performer who hasn't been out of the first four in seven runs since his debut and, despite this, was recently dropped 3lb. Looks well treated on his Naas speed figure.

Craig Thake

Bad Boy Rizz 18:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Ross O'Sullivan

Dark horse

Vitality (3.48 Nottingham)

She performed well at Epsom on her penultimate start before being too keen last time at Bath, which ultimately cost her any chance. She drops in grade for her handicap debut and is worth a shot.

George Bonds

Vitality 15:48 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Newmarket nap

Senorita Bonita (3.18 Nottingham)

The 900,000gns breeze-up sales-topper looked the business in her work on the watered gallop last weekend and is fancied to collect first time.

David Milnes

Senorita Bonita 15:18 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at the Curragh

Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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