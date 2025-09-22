Free horse racing tips for Tuesday, September 23 at Beverley, Lingfield, Listowel and Warwick

The Punt nap

Reporter (4.45 Lingfield)

Back to 5f after a recent fourth here, the three-year-old Wootton Bassett gelding can add a second career win.

Lee Sharp

Reporter 16:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Michael Attwater

Newmarket nap

Riffa Spirit (2.45 Lingfield)

Scored from a subsequent winner at Chelmsford last time and has since worked well on the summer gallop for Simon and Ed Crisford.

David Milnes

Riffa Spirit 14:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Handicappers' nap

It Just Takes Time (4.08 Beverley)

Hit winning form this time last year, landing this race off just 1lb lower to take his course-and-distance record to 2-2. Will appreciate the forecast soft ground and looks set to go well from a favourable draw.

Paul Curtis

It Just Takes Time 16:08 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jack Garritty Tnr: Mark Walford

Eyecatcher

Hamlet's Night (3.28 Warwick)

Got off the mark at Stratford on his second hurdles start, was useful on the Flat and can appreciate another test of speed around a similar track at Warwick to defy the penalty.

Henry Thorner

Hamlet's Night 15:28 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: James Owen

Speed figures

Birthday Angel (2.15 Lingfield)

A lot went wrong for him last time out but he still managed to put up some promising speed figures and is worth another chance back over course and distance.

George Bonds

Birthday Angel 14:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Lydia Richards

Dark horse

Chazzesmee (4.50 Listowel)

Now 4lb lower than he was when taking the Irish Lincolnshire last season, which he won on heavy ground. Has conditions to suit and could get back on track here.

Tom Taylor

Chazzesmee 16:50 Listowel View Racecard Jky: J M Sheridan Tnr: J A Stack

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

