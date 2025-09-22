- More
Free horse racing tips for Tuesday, September 23 at Beverley, Lingfield, Listowel and Warwick
The Punt nap
Reporter (4.45 Lingfield)
Back to 5f after a recent fourth here, the three-year-old Wootton Bassett gelding can add a second career win.
Lee Sharp
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Ladbrokes and get £30 in free bets if you bet £5.
£30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
Newmarket nap
Riffa Spirit (2.45 Lingfield)
Scored from a subsequent winner at Chelmsford last time and has since worked well on the summer gallop for Simon and Ed Crisford.
David Milnes
Handicappers' nap
It Just Takes Time (4.08 Beverley)
Hit winning form this time last year, landing this race off just 1lb lower to take his course-and-distance record to 2-2. Will appreciate the forecast soft ground and looks set to go well from a favourable draw.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Hamlet's Night (3.28 Warwick)
Got off the mark at Stratford on his second hurdles start, was useful on the Flat and can appreciate another test of speed around a similar track at Warwick to defy the penalty.
Henry Thorner
Speed figures
Birthday Angel (2.15 Lingfield)
A lot went wrong for him last time out but he still managed to put up some promising speed figures and is worth another chance back over course and distance.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Chazzesmee (4.50 Listowel)
Now 4lb lower than he was when taking the Irish Lincolnshire last season, which he won on heavy ground. Has conditions to suit and could get back on track here.
Tom Taylor
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read these next:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Listowel
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Beverley, Lingfield and Warwick on Tuesday
Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, September 22 at Fontwell, Leicester and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, September 21 at Hamilton, Plumpton and Southwell
- Free horse racing tips for Saturday, September 20 at Ayr, Navan and Newmarket
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, September 19 at Ayr and Newbury
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, September 18 at Ayr, Pontefract and Yarmouth
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, September 22 at Fontwell, Leicester and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, September 21 at Hamilton, Plumpton and Southwell
- Free horse racing tips for Saturday, September 20 at Ayr, Navan and Newmarket
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, September 19 at Ayr and Newbury
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, September 18 at Ayr, Pontefract and Yarmouth