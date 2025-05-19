- More
Free horse racing tips for Tuesday, May 20 at Cork, Hexham, Huntingdon, Lingfield and Nottingham
Handicappers' nap
Hat-trick scorer last June, with the first two legs coming over 7f here. Yet to shine this year, but his penultimate start wasn't without hope and better can be anticipated in the reapplied cheekpieces.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Cloudy Wednesday (7.10 Huntingdon)
Caroline Fryer’s nine-year-old is a game sort, but he got racing too far out last time before being collared late on by one who sat well back. He can put that right and repeat his 2023 success in this race.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Has improved on the clock on each start and finished well clear of the third when a short-head second in a decent time on his last outing. Can lose his maiden tag here.
Craig Thake
The Punt nap
Halfway House Lad (7.28 Hexham)
Has course figures of 212 and can reverse form with Kicksaftersix on 7lb better terms for a four-and-a-half-length beating at this track last time.
Lee Sharp
Newmarket
King's Charter (3.32 Nottingham)
Went nicely in a workout with stablemate Opera Ballo on the Rowley Mile at the weekend and fancied to strike on his third start for Charlie Appleby.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Second in a similar race last May and has had a change of yard and a long break until two runs this month which she may have needed.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
