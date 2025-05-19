Free horse racing tips for Tuesday, May 20 at Cork, Hexham, Huntingdon, Lingfield and Nottingham

Handicappers' nap

Yantarni (3.40 Lingfield )

Hat-trick scorer last June, with the first two legs coming over 7f here. Yet to shine this year, but his penultimate start wasn't without hope and better can be anticipated in the reapplied cheekpieces.

Paul Curtis

Yantarni 15:40 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ian Williams

Eyecatcher

Cloudy Wednesday (7.10 Huntingdon )

Caroline Fryer’s nine-year-old is a game sort, but he got racing too far out last time before being collared late on by one who sat well back. He can put that right and repeat his 2023 success in this race.

Richard Russell

Cloudy Wednesday 19:10 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Lewis Stones (3lb) Tnr: Caroline Fryer

Speed figures

Hymnbook (3.32 Nottingham )

Has improved on the clock on each start and finished well clear of the third when a short-head second in a decent time on his last outing. Can lose his maiden tag here.

Craig Thake

Hymnbook 15:32 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: S Woods

The Punt nap

Halfway House Lad (7.28 Hexham )

Has course figures of 212 and can reverse form with Kicksaftersix on 7lb better terms for a four-and-a-half-length beating at this track last time.

Lee Sharp

Halfway House Lad 19:28 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Price (3lb) Tnr: Maurice Barnes

Newmarket

King's Charter (3.32 Nottingham )

Went nicely in a workout with stablemate Opera Ballo on the Rowley Mile at the weekend and fancied to strike on his third start for Charlie Appleby.

David Milnes

King's Charter 15:32 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Dark horse

Dark Enigma (6.20 Cork )

Second in a similar race last May and has had a change of yard and a long break until two runs this month which she may have needed.

Liam Watson

Dark Enigma 18:20 Cork View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: J G Murray

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

