Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 16 at Ascot and Thirsk

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The Punt nap

Ernst Blofeld (6.10 Ascot)

Lost his way somewhat last year but has rediscovered his form since being gelded and switching to Hamad Al Jehani. He landed a 1m4f handicap at Kempton last time with a bit in hand, and this extra couple of furlongs could bring about even more improvement.

Harry Wilson

Ernst Blofeld 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

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Handicappers' nap

Great Barrier Reef (3.05 Ascot)

His win in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh is the standout piece of form coming into this race, putting him 3lb clear of the next best on Racing Post Ratings. Five of the last ten winners of the race came from off the pace, meaning his draw and lack of lightning early speed are not huge limitations.

Ainsley Scorah

Great Barrier Reef 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Eyecatcher

Zarvali (4.02 Thirsk)

Comfortable winner of a Catterick novice on his reappearance and first run for Roger Fell. Only finished sixth in a big-field handicap at York afterwards, but he ran into all sorts of traffic problems and would have finished much closer with a clear run. He can gain compensation here.

Steffan Edwards

Zarvali 16:02 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Oisin McSweeney Tnr: Roger Fell

Speed figures

Dividend (5.35 Ascot)

Progressive type, who clocked some good times in Meydan over the winter, including when just under four lengths behind Ombudsman in a Group 1; may have been underestimated in the market.

Craig Thake

Dividend 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Dark horse

Glenroyal (5.00 Ascot)

Disappointing hurdles reappearance, but was progressive on the Flat last season, and could have even more to offer stepping up to this extreme staying trip, being related to a previous winner of this race and an Irish Cesarewitch scorer.

Simon Giles

Glenroyal 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Newmarket nap

Bow Echo (4.20 Ascot)

George Boughey's star has done nothing but improve in his work since the 2,000 Guineas and can confirm the form of his Rowley Mile success.

David Milnes

Bow Echo 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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