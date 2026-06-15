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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 16 at Ascot and Thirsk

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The Punt nap

Ernst Blofeld (6.10 Ascot)

Lost his way somewhat last year but has rediscovered his form since being gelded and switching to Hamad Al Jehani. He landed a 1m4f handicap at Kempton last time with a bit in hand, and this extra couple of furlongs could bring about even more improvement.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Ernst Blofeld18:10 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

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Handicappers' nap

Great Barrier Reef (3.05 Ascot)

His win in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh is the standout piece of form coming into this race, putting him 3lb clear of the next best on Racing Post Ratings. Five of the last ten winners of the race came from off the pace, meaning his draw and lack of lightning early speed are not huge limitations.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Great Barrier Reef15:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Eyecatcher

Zarvali (4.02 Thirsk)

Comfortable winner of a Catterick novice on his reappearance and first run for Roger Fell. Only finished sixth in a big-field handicap at York afterwards, but he ran into all sorts of traffic problems and would have finished much closer with a clear run. He can gain compensation here.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Zarvali16:02 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin McSweeney Tnr: Roger Fell

Speed figures

Dividend (5.35 Ascot)

Progressive type, who clocked some good times in Meydan over the winter, including when just under four lengths behind Ombudsman in a Group 1; may have been underestimated in the market.
Craig Thake

Silk
Dividend17:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Dark horse

Glenroyal (5.00 Ascot)

Disappointing hurdles reappearance, but was progressive on the Flat last season, and could have even more to offer stepping up to this extreme staying trip, being related to a previous winner of this race and an Irish Cesarewitch scorer.
Simon Giles

Silk
Glenroyal17:00 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Newmarket nap

Bow Echo (4.20 Ascot) 

George Boughey's star has done nothing but improve in his work since the 2,000 Guineas and can confirm the form of his Rowley Mile success.
David Milnes

Silk
Bow Echo16:20 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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