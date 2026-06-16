Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, June 17 at Royal Ascot

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The Punt nap

Alta Regina (2.30 Ascot)

Is bred to be sharp and made an impressive winning debut for Hamad Al Jehani at Lingfield last month, travelling strongly and asserting well in the final furlong. She clocked a useful time and looks potentially smart.

Harry Wilson

Alta Regina 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

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Handicappers' nap

La Botte (5.00 Ascot)

Last year's Britannia runner-up looked better than ever when making an eyecatching return at Wolverhampton in March. Has yet to build on that, but the return to this scenario will suit and he is nicely treated if back to his best.

Paul Curtis

La Botte 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mark Zahra Tnr: Harry Eustace

Eyecatcher

Excellent Believe (5.00 Ascot)

The Jack Channon-trained gelding had to be re-shod before posting a good effort in a Leopardstown Listed event last time. He won his sole handicap start and can provide Toby Moore with a famous win.

Richard Russell

Excellent Believe 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Toby Moore (7lb) Tnr: Jack Channon

Speed figures

Scoville (5.00 Ascot)

Has been disappointing since winning by a wide margin in a fast time at Newmarket last year, often running too freely, so this cavalry charge should suit him on his first run in handicap company.

Craig Thake

Scoville 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Fifth Column (5.00 Ascot)

Was on the wrong side of the track when seventh in the Britannia last year (first home in his group). Followed that up with two big handicap successes at Newmarket and York and recently ran a good second at Newmarket in May. He looks sure to go well back at Ascot.

Rob Sutton

Fifth Column 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

Ombudsman (4.20 Ascot)

Looks to be in the form of his life at home since his win at Sandown last time and fancied to follow up his victory in this of 12 months ago.

David Milnes

Ombudsman 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

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