Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 18 at Royal Ascot

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Arc Ole Ole (3.05 Ascot)

Looked like he would appreciate stepping up in trip when making a winning reappearance/handicap debut at Doncaster and proved that when comfortably landing a 1m4f handicap at York last month. He has the physical scope to keep improving.

Harry Wilson

Arc Ole Ole 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Handicappers' nap

Al Azd (3.05 Ascot)

On a favourable mark judged on his strong travelling win at Doncaster in April, form that has since been franked. Better than the bare form when a creditable sixth in the London Gold Cup and the return to 1m4f is in his favour.

Paul Curtis

Al Azd 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Roger Varian

Eyecatcher

Morshdi (5.35 Ascot)

William Haggas's colt disappointed in the Dante given the nature of his reappearance Feilden win but he's worth another chance.

Richard Young

Morshdi 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Joulany (3.05 Ascot)

Still a maiden but clocked very good times when placed at Newbury and Chester and looks the ideal sort for this handicap.

Craig Thake

Joulany 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Dark horse

Mountain Cat (5.35 Ascot)

Impressive dual winner in novice company, takes a big step up in class but he is open to further improvement over this trip.

Jake Aldrich

Mountain Cat 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Newmarket nap

Legacy Link (3.40 Ascot)

Looks to have come out of the Oaks in great shape judging by her breeze on the Al Bahathri at the weekend.

David Milnes

Legacy Link 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Read more:

Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on day three of Royal Ascot

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing



Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot

'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot

'His trainer is mustard with stayers' - Paul Kealy predicts Gold Cup upset among seven tips on day three at Royal Ascot

'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening

Sign up to Racing Post+ in time for Royal Ascot with 20% off Ultimate Annual, Tipping Annual or Insights Annual. Click here and sign up using code ASCOT26 . Offer ends Tuesday, June 30. New customers only. After a year you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.