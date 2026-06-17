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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 18 at Royal Ascot
The Punt nap
Arc Ole Ole (3.05 Ascot)
Looked like he would appreciate stepping up in trip when making a winning reappearance/handicap debut at Doncaster and proved that when comfortably landing a 1m4f handicap at York last month. He has the physical scope to keep improving.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Al Azd (3.05 Ascot)
On a favourable mark judged on his strong travelling win at Doncaster in April, form that has since been franked. Better than the bare form when a creditable sixth in the London Gold Cup and the return to 1m4f is in his favour.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Morshdi (5.35 Ascot)
William Haggas's colt disappointed in the Dante given the nature of his reappearance Feilden win but he's worth another chance.
Richard Young
Speed figures
Joulany (3.05 Ascot)
Still a maiden but clocked very good times when placed at Newbury and Chester and looks the ideal sort for this handicap.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Mountain Cat (5.35 Ascot)
Impressive dual winner in novice company, takes a big step up in class but he is open to further improvement over this trip.
Jake Aldrich
Newmarket nap
Legacy Link (3.40 Ascot)
Looks to have come out of the Oaks in great shape judging by her breeze on the Al Bahathri at the weekend.
David Milnes
Read more:
Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on day three of Royal Ascot
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Royal Ascot
'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
'His trainer is mustard with stayers' - Paul Kealy predicts Gold Cup upset among seven tips on day three at Royal Ascot
'If the rain comes she's a big player' - Denis Harney with two tips at Leopardstown on Thursday evening
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