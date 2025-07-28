Glorious Goodwood day 1 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

Handicappers' nap

Protest (4.55 Goodwood)

This filly has shaped well in both starts this year, with her latest fourth in a Listed race at Newbury working out particularly well. Only two lengths behind Friday's York Listed winner Sand Gazelle on that occasion, the return to a mile promises to suit and she looks favourably treated for this handicap debut.

Paul Curtis

Protest 16:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Eyecatcher

Dubai Treasure (5.30 Goodwood)

Saeed bin Suroor's filly travelled strongly but didn't last home over 7f at York last time. She has the pace to thrive back over 6f.

Steffan Edwards

Dubai Treasure 17:30 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

The Punt nap

Dubai Treasure (5.30 Goodwood)

Progressive filly who looks ahead of the handicapper off a mark of 95. Oisin Murphy takes the ride.

Lee Sharp

Dubai Treasure 17:30 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Speed figures

Noble Champion (2.30 Goodwood)

Commanding winner of the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in a very fast time. This is tougher against older horses but he looks an exciting prospect at this trip.

Craig Thake

Noble Champion 14:30 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

Dark horse

Goodwood Galaxy (1.55 Goodwood)

Impressive winner on debut, needs to improve on that form, but is well bred and the stable's runners tend to progress with experience.

Jake Aldrich

Goodwood Galaxy 13:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: David Menuisier

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

