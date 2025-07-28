- More
Glorious Goodwood day 1 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
Handicappers' nap
This filly has shaped well in both starts this year, with her latest fourth in a Listed race at Newbury working out particularly well. Only two lengths behind Friday's York Listed winner Sand Gazelle on that occasion, the return to a mile promises to suit and she looks favourably treated for this handicap debut.
Paul Curtis
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £30 in free bets when you place any bet.
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place A Bet
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Eyecatcher
Dubai Treasure (5.30 Goodwood)
Saeed bin Suroor's filly travelled strongly but didn't last home over 7f at York last time. She has the pace to thrive back over 6f.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Dubai Treasure (5.30 Goodwood)
Progressive filly who looks ahead of the handicapper off a mark of 95. Oisin Murphy takes the ride.
Lee Sharp
Enjoying today’s free racing tips? Explore even more expert horse racing tips and in-depth analysis to help you back a winner.
Speed figures
Noble Champion (2.30 Goodwood)
Commanding winner of the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot in a very fast time. This is tougher against older horses but he looks an exciting prospect at this trip.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Goodwood Galaxy (1.55 Goodwood)
Impressive winner on debut, needs to improve on that form, but is well bred and the stable's runners tend to progress with experience.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read more tipping . . .
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three tips from Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday
Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Looking for the best betting offers? Find this week’s top picks across racing, football, golf, and more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, July 28, at Galway, Southwell and Windsor
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, July 27, at Pontefract and Uttoxeter
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, July 25 at Ascot, Sandown and York
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, July 24 at Sandown and Yarmouth
- Free horse racing tips for Wednesday, July 23 at Catterick, Leicester, Naas and Salisbury
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, July 28, at Galway, Southwell and Windsor
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, July 27, at Pontefract and Uttoxeter
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, July 25 at Ascot, Sandown and York
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, July 24 at Sandown and Yarmouth
- Free horse racing tips for Wednesday, July 23 at Catterick, Leicester, Naas and Salisbury