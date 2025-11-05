- More
Free horse racing tips for Thursday, November 6 at Clonmel, Newbury, Newcastle and Sedgefield
Handicappers' nap
Ruler Of The River (3.05 Sedgefield)
Took advantage of a reduced handicap mark when making a winning debut for Fergal O'Brien at Plumpton and should be suited by the drop in trip and the return to a left-handed track after a lesser effort at Market Rasen last month.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Bioluminescence (2.22 Clonmel)
Gavin Cromwell's mare has the ground coming in her favour and has a strong record when fresh. She's also 12lb better off with Grade 1 winner Spindleberry.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Imola (5.30 Newcastle)
She’s shaped well in both outings for trainer Joey Ramsden and looked as if worth stepping back up to this longer trip when keeping on over 7f at Southwell last week.
Harry March
Speed figures
Lihyan (2.50 Newbury)
Clocked a career-best speed figure last time when third in a decent contest at Aintree. He can go well at a big price.
Dark horse
Yellow Lemons (6.00 Newcastle)
Improved dramatically to finish second when dropping down to this 6f trip last time. She looks a danger off an unchanged mark here.
Liam Watson
West Country
Leader In The Park (3.25 Newbury)
Progressive for top yard last season and should continue to improve.
James Stevens
