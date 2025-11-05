Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:00 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Thursday, November 6 at Clonmel, Newbury, Newcastle and Sedgefield

Handicappers' nap

Ruler Of The River (3.05 Sedgefield)

Took advantage of a reduced handicap mark when making a winning debut for Fergal O'Brien at Plumpton and should be suited by the drop in trip and the return to a left-handed track after a lesser effort at Market Rasen last month.
Steve Mason

Silk
Ruler Of The River15:05 Sedgefield
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Broughton (5lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £40 in free bets when you bet £10.

The Punt nap

Bioluminescence (2.22 Clonmel)

Gavin Cromwell's mare has the ground coming in her favour and has a strong record when fresh. She's also 12lb better off with Grade 1 winner Spindleberry.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Bioluminescence14:22 Clonmel
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Eyecatcher

Imola (5.30 Newcastle)

She’s shaped well in both outings for trainer Joey Ramsden and looked as if worth stepping back up to this longer trip when keeping on over 7f at Southwell last week.
Harry March

Silk
Imola17:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Pinna (7lb)Tnr: Joey Ramsden

Speed figures

Lihyan (2.50 Newbury)

Clocked a career-best speed figure last time when third in a decent contest at Aintree. He can go well at a big price.

Silk
Lihyan14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: William Maggs (5lb)Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Dark horse

Yellow Lemons (6.00 Newcastle)

Improved dramatically to finish second when dropping down to this 6f trip last time. She looks a danger off an unchanged mark here.
Liam Watson

Silk
Yellow Lemons18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Katie Scott

West Country

Leader In The Park (3.25 Newbury)

Progressive for top yard last season and should continue to improve.
James Stevens

Silk
Leader In The Park15:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury  

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Clonmel and Newbury on Thursday  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers