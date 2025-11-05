Free horse racing tips for Thursday, November 6 at Clonmel, Newbury, Newcastle and Sedgefield

Handicappers' nap

Ruler Of The River (3.05 Sedgefield)

Took advantage of a reduced handicap mark when making a winning debut for Fergal O'Brien at Plumpton and should be suited by the drop in trip and the return to a left-handed track after a lesser effort at Market Rasen last month.

Steve Mason

Ruler Of The River 15:05 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Tom Broughton (5lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

The Punt nap

Bioluminescence (2.22 Clonmel)

Gavin Cromwell's mare has the ground coming in her favour and has a strong record when fresh. She's also 12lb better off with Grade 1 winner Spindleberry.

Matt Rennie

Bioluminescence 14:22 Clonmel View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Eyecatcher

Imola (5.30 Newcastle)

She’s shaped well in both outings for trainer Joey Ramsden and looked as if worth stepping back up to this longer trip when keeping on over 7f at Southwell last week.

Harry March

Imola 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Andrea Pinna (7lb) Tnr: Joey Ramsden

Speed figures

Lihyan (2.50 Newbury)

Clocked a career-best speed figure last time when third in a decent contest at Aintree. He can go well at a big price.

Lihyan 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Maggs (5lb) Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Dark horse

Yellow Lemons (6.00 Newcastle)

Improved dramatically to finish second when dropping down to this 6f trip last time. She looks a danger off an unchanged mark here.

Liam Watson

Yellow Lemons 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Katie Scott

West Country

Leader In The Park (3.25 Newbury)

Progressive for top yard last season and should continue to improve.

James Stevens

Leader In The Park 15:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

