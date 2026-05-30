Free horse racing tips for Sunday, May 31 at Nottingham and Thirsk

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The Punt nap

Lady Dora Mae (4.55 Nottingham)

Quickened up well to win at Windsor last time and was value for further than the head winning margin after cutting down the leader, who had enjoyed the run of the race. The front two were clear and a 5lb rise might not stop her from following up.

Graeme Rodway

Lady Dora Mae 16:55 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: George Boughey

Eyecatcher

Regal Chita (2.20 Nottingham)

Forced to wait for a run before coming home well on his debut and the James Owen-trained colt can build on that promise.

Richard Lowther

Regal Chita 14:20 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: James Owen

Handicappers' nap

Leadenhall (5.25 Nottingham)

Has shaped with promise on both starts this year but has still slipped 6lb below his latest winning mark at Haydock last August. Drops into Class 5 and should be more competitive.

Paul Curtis

Leadenhall 17:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Speed figures

Sharp Romance (4.55 Nottingham)

Improved speed figures on each of her three runs and unlucky not to be on a hat-trick today after going down a short head last time.

Craig Thake

Sharp Romance 16:55 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Philip McBride

Dark horse

Gangsta Man (5.45 Thirsk)

Well held over 7f last time, but he had previously made an excellent stable debut when second over 5f at Musselburgh. Capable of bouncing back for his in-form yard now returning to sprinting.

Jake Aldrich

Gangsta Man 17:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Jim Goldie

Newmarket nap

Regal Chita (2.20 Nottingham)

Ran a smart debut when third to O'Gorman at Newmarket and has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack for James Owen.

David Milnes

Regal Chita 14:20 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: James Owen

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

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