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Free horse racing tips for Saturday, May 30 at Carlisle, Chester and Lingfield
The Punt nap
Langstone (3.45 Carlisle)
Has done well to overcome adversity to be unbeaten in two starts since being gelded. Could be much better than his opening mark now he tackles a mile for the first time.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Everatease (2.20 Chester)
Made decent late progress at Doncaster last time and this extra furlong should suit.
Richard Lowther
Handicappers' nap
St Anton (4.55 Carlisle)
Built on a promising reappearance when getting off the mark at Newmarket last time. First two finished a little way clear and he looks well treated after a 3lb rise, with his two-year-old form having worked out.
Paul Curtis
Speed figures
Estrange (3.10 Carlisle)
Won this race at Haydock last year and clocked big speed figure behind Minnie Hauk at York. Should have too much class for this field.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Azure Angel (2.33 Carlisle)
Came on well for her seasonal reappearance when landing a Listed event at Bath last time. Two from three in blinkers and can go well again.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Alta Regina (7.12 Lingfield)
Breezed well before her 240,000gns purchase and has since worked well for Hamad Al Jehani on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
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