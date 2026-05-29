Free horse racing tips for Saturday, May 30 at Carlisle, Chester and Lingfield

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The Punt nap

Langstone (3.45 Carlisle)

Has done well to overcome adversity to be unbeaten in two starts since being gelded. Could be much better than his opening mark now he tackles a mile for the first time.

Harry Wilson

Langstone 15:45 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Clive Cox

Eyecatcher

Everatease (2.20 Chester)

Made decent late progress at Doncaster last time and this extra furlong should suit.

Richard Lowther

Everatease 14:20 Chester View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Handicappers' nap

St Anton (4.55 Carlisle)

Built on a promising reappearance when getting off the mark at Newmarket last time. First two finished a little way clear and he looks well treated after a 3lb rise, with his two-year-old form having worked out.

Paul Curtis

St Anton 16:55 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Speed figures

Estrange (3.10 Carlisle)

Won this race at Haydock last year and clocked big speed figure behind Minnie Hauk at York. Should have too much class for this field.

Craig Thake

Estrange 15:10 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Dark horse

Azure Angel (2.33 Carlisle)

Came on well for her seasonal reappearance when landing a Listed event at Bath last time. Two from three in blinkers and can go well again.

George Bonds

Azure Angel 14:33 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Newmarket nap

Alta Regina (7.12 Lingfield)

Breezed well before her 240,000gns purchase and has since worked well for Hamad Al Jehani on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

Alta Regina 19:12 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

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