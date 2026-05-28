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Free horse racing tips for Friday, May 29 at Brighton, Chepstow and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
Redredrobin (5.10 Chepstow)
Record in Class 6 handicaps at Chepstow is 12121 and drops into that company off her last winning mark. Expected to take a big step forward from last month's reappearance.
Harry Wilson
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Eyecatcher
Terry O (2.50 Brighton)
Luke Morris's mount has met with trouble on both starts and is capable of better in this modest contest.
Richard Lowther
Handicappers' nap
Romanovich (5.10 Chepstow)
Four wins over course and distance, including in this race last year off a 2lb higher mark. Should appreciate the return to fast ground and Ashley Lewis is good value for his 5lb claim.
Paul Curtis
Speed figures
Alfaraz (3.00 Chepstow)
Should be able to lose maiden tag after two decent second places last season and reappearance sixth in a fast-run Newbury novice.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Inferno (7.50 Wolverhampton)
Not beaten far at Nottingham last time, though never really threatened in a steadily run race. Drops back in trip and has a wide draw to overcome, but is likely to race more prominently and is tried in first-time blinkers.
Tom Gibbings
Newmarket nap
Baltic Fleet (9.00 Wolverhampton)
George Boughey's gelding would probably have been better suited to Haydock but has plenty of all-weather experience at home.
David Milnes
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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