Free horse racing tips for Friday, May 29 at Brighton, Chepstow and Wolverhampton

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The Punt nap

Redredrobin (5.10 Chepstow)

Record in Class 6 handicaps at Chepstow is 12121 and drops into that company off her last winning mark. Expected to take a big step forward from last month's reappearance.

Harry Wilson

Redredrobin 17:10 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Ben Ffrench Davis (5lb) Tnr: Malcolm Saunders

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Eyecatcher

Terry O (2.50 Brighton)

Luke Morris's mount has met with trouble on both starts and is capable of better in this modest contest.

Richard Lowther

Terry O 14:50 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Jim & Suzi Best

Handicappers' nap

Romanovich (5.10 Chepstow)

Four wins over course and distance, including in this race last year off a 2lb higher mark. Should appreciate the return to fast ground and Ashley Lewis is good value for his 5lb claim.

Paul Curtis





Romanovich 17:10 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Ashley Lewis (5lb) Tnr: John O'Shea

Speed figures

Alfaraz (3.00 Chepstow)

Should be able to lose maiden tag after two decent second places last season and reappearance sixth in a fast-run Newbury novice.

Craig Thake

Alfaraz 15:00 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding







Dark horse

Inferno (7.50 Wolverhampton)

Not beaten far at Nottingham last time, though never really threatened in a steadily run race. Drops back in trip and has a wide draw to overcome, but is likely to race more prominently and is tried in first-time blinkers.

Tom Gibbings

Inferno 19:50 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Newmarket nap

Baltic Fleet (9.00 Wolverhampton)

George Boughey's gelding would probably have been better suited to Haydock but has plenty of all-weather experience at home.

David Milnes

Baltic Fleet 21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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