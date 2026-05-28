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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Friday, May 29 at Brighton, Chepstow and Wolverhampton

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The Punt nap

Redredrobin (5.10 Chepstow)

Record in Class 6 handicaps at Chepstow is 12121 and drops into that company off her last winning mark. Expected to take a big step forward from last month's reappearance.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Redredrobin17:10 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Ffrench Davis (5lb)Tnr: Malcolm Saunders

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Eyecatcher

Terry O (2.50 Brighton)

Luke Morris's mount has met with trouble on both starts and is capable of better in this modest contest.
Richard Lowther

Silk
Terry O14:50 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Jim & Suzi Best

Handicappers' nap

Romanovich (5.10 Chepstow)

Four wins over course and distance, including in this race last year off a 2lb higher mark. Should appreciate the return to fast ground and Ashley Lewis is good value for his 5lb claim.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Romanovich17:10 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Ashley Lewis (5lb)Tnr: John O'Shea

Speed figures

Alfaraz (3.00 Chepstow)

Should be able to lose maiden tag after two decent second places last season and reappearance sixth in a fast-run Newbury novice.
Craig Thake

Silk
Alfaraz15:00 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding



Dark horse

Inferno (7.50 Wolverhampton)

Not beaten far at Nottingham last time, though never really threatened in a steadily run race. Drops back in trip and has a wide draw to overcome, but is likely to race more prominently and is tried in first-time blinkers.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Inferno19:50 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Newmarket nap

Baltic Fleet (9.00 Wolverhampton) 

George Boughey's gelding would probably have been better suited to Haydock but has plenty of all-weather experience at home.
David Milnes

Silk
Baltic Fleet21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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