- More
Free horse racing tips for Thursday, May 28 at Ripon, Sandown and Yarmouth
The Punt nap
Neyva's Angel (4.23 Yarmouth)
A huge eyecatcher at Ascot last time, finishing a close fourth despite seeing very little daylight. She's unexposed on turf and looks well treated off an unchanged mark for Martin Dunne.
Harry Wilson
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5
£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
Handicappers' nap
Simba's Pride (3.07 Ripon)
This unexposed gelding was only just denied over course and distance last time. The time was nearly six lengths faster than the other division of that race and he looks the one to beat off the same mark for Michael Dods.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Neyva's Angel (4.23 Yarmouth)
Martin Dunne's runner has done well since having a hood applied this year and would have finished closer at Ascot last time but for suffering interference.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Napa (5.42 Sandown)
Scored in a good time when beating three subsequent winners at Newmarket and can give Amo Racing their second success in the race in three years.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Wimbledon Hawkeye (7.12 Sandown )
He was fairly consistent last year, placing in Group races behind some strong opponents. He won the Nashville Derby over a similar distance and can go well if up to the task on his reappearance.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Ombudsman (7.12 Sandown)
Fancied to take his Royal Ascot prep in his stride for John and Thady Gosden following some good work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday May 27 at Beverley, Cartmel and Kempton
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday May 26 at Bath, Leicester and Redcar
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 25 at Ballinrobe, Cartmel, Huntingdon, Redcar and Windsor
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, May 24 at Fontwell, Kelso and Uttoxeter
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, May 23 at Goodwood and Haydock
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday May 27 at Beverley, Cartmel and Kempton
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday May 26 at Bath, Leicester and Redcar
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 25 at Ballinrobe, Cartmel, Huntingdon, Redcar and Windsor
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, May 24 at Fontwell, Kelso and Uttoxeter
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, May 23 at Goodwood and Haydock