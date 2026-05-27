Free horse racing tips for Thursday, May 28 at Ripon, Sandown and Yarmouth

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The Punt nap

Neyva's Angel (4.23 Yarmouth)

A huge eyecatcher at Ascot last time, finishing a close fourth despite seeing very little daylight. She's unexposed on turf and looks well treated off an unchanged mark for Martin Dunne.

Harry Wilson

Neyva's Angel 16:23 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Martin Dunne

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Handicappers' nap

Simba's Pride (3.07 Ripon)

This unexposed gelding was only just denied over course and distance last time. The time was nearly six lengths faster than the other division of that race and he looks the one to beat off the same mark for Michael Dods.

Paul Curtis

Simba's Pride 15:07 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn Tnr: Michael Dods

Eyecatcher

Neyva's Angel (4.23 Yarmouth)

Martin Dunne's runner has done well since having a hood applied this year and would have finished closer at Ascot last time but for suffering interference.

Marcus Buckland

Neyva's Angel 16:23 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Martin Dunne

Speed figures

Napa (5.42 Sandown)

Scored in a good time when beating three subsequent winners at Newmarket and can give Amo Racing their second success in the race in three years.

Craig Thake

Napa 17:42 Sandown View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Dark horse

Wimbledon Hawkeye (7.12 Sandown )

He was fairly consistent last year, placing in Group races behind some strong opponents. He won the Nashville Derby over a similar distance and can go well if up to the task on his reappearance.

George Bonds

Wimbledon Hawkeye 19:12 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: James Owen

Newmarket nap

Ombudsman (7.12 Sandown)

Fancied to take his Royal Ascot prep in his stride for John and Thady Gosden following some good work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late.

David Milnes

Ombudsman 19:12 Sandown View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

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