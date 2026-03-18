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Free horse racing tips for Thursday, March 19 at Ludlow, Sedgefield and Newcastle
Handicappers' nap
Knighton (3.20 Ludlow)
Progressive juvenile who ran his best race to date at Market Rasen last month, Open to further improvement and looks well treated on his handicap debut for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.
Steve Mason
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Eyecatcher
Emerald Harmony (7.30 Newcastle)
Ran well in her last three starts last season, notably when narrowly beaten into second at the Curragh. She's joined Paul Midgley and has more to offer.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
A King Of Magic (3.40 Sedgefield)
Freddie Keighley has won all three of his rides for Paul Nicholls at Sedgefield this season and partners A King Of Magic, who can follow up last month’s Taunton win. A first-time tongue-tie sparked improvement there and is retained.
Oliver Barnard
Speed figures
Blue Lakota (7.30 Newcastle)
Good speed figure achieved when a close third at this course last month. Off an unchanged mark and dropping in trip should help see a return to the winners' enclosure.
Liam Watson
West Country nap
Walkadina (4.20 Ludlow)
Has shown major promise, given a break and can take advantage of workable handicap mark.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Albasheer (6.30 Newcastle)
Smart handicapper who is a course and distance winner. Very disappointing at Chelmsford last time out however that was after a long break and has ability to be competitive in this race if bouncing back.
Dominic Walton
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
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