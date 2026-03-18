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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Thursday, March 19 at Ludlow, Sedgefield and Newcastle

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Handicappers' nap

Knighton (3.20 Ludlow)

Progressive juvenile who ran his best race to date at Market Rasen last month, Open to further improvement and looks well treated on his handicap debut for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.
Steve Mason

Silk
Knighton15:20 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

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Eyecatcher

Emerald Harmony (7.30 Newcastle)

Ran well in her last three starts last season, notably when narrowly beaten into second at the Curragh. She's joined Paul Midgley and has more to offer.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Emerald Harmony19:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Paul Midgley

The Punt nap

A King Of Magic (3.40 Sedgefield)

Freddie Keighley has won all three of his rides for Paul Nicholls at Sedgefield this season and partners A King Of Magic, who can follow up last month’s Taunton win. A first-time tongue-tie sparked improvement there and is retained.
Oliver Barnard

Silk
A King Of Magic15:40 Sedgefield
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Keighley (5lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Blue Lakota (7.30 Newcastle)

Good speed figure achieved when a close third at this course last month. Off an unchanged mark and dropping in trip should help see a return to the winners' enclosure.
Liam Watson

Silk
Blue Lakota19:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

West Country nap

Walkadina (4.20 Ludlow)

Has shown major promise, given a break and can take advantage of workable handicap mark.
James Stevens

Silk
Walkadina16:20 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Dark horse

Albasheer (6.30 Newcastle)

Smart handicapper who is a course and distance winner. Very disappointing at Chelmsford last time out however that was after a long break and has ability to be competitive in this race if bouncing back.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Albasheer18:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

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