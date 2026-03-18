Free horse racing tips for Thursday, March 19 at Ludlow, Sedgefield and Newcastle

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Handicappers' nap

Knighton (3.20 Ludlow)

Progressive juvenile who ran his best race to date at Market Rasen last month, Open to further improvement and looks well treated on his handicap debut for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

Steve Mason

Knighton 15:20 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Sky Bet and get £60 in free bets when you bet £20

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £60 in Free Bets When You Place A £20 Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing multiples only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Eyecatcher

Emerald Harmony (7.30 Newcastle)

Ran well in her last three starts last season, notably when narrowly beaten into second at the Curragh. She's joined Paul Midgley and has more to offer.

Steffan Edwards

Emerald Harmony 19:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Paul Midgley

The Punt nap

A King Of Magic (3.40 Sedgefield)

Freddie Keighley has won all three of his rides for Paul Nicholls at Sedgefield this season and partners A King Of Magic, who can follow up last month’s Taunton win. A first-time tongue-tie sparked improvement there and is retained.

Oliver Barnard

A King Of Magic 15:40 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Freddie Keighley (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Blue Lakota (7.30 Newcastle)

Good speed figure achieved when a close third at this course last month. Off an unchanged mark and dropping in trip should help see a return to the winners' enclosure.

Liam Watson

Blue Lakota 19:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

West Country nap

Walkadina (4.20 Ludlow)

Has shown major promise, given a break and can take advantage of workable handicap mark.

James Stevens

Walkadina 16:20 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Dark horse

Albasheer (6.30 Newcastle)

Smart handicapper who is a course and distance winner. Very disappointing at Chelmsford last time out however that was after a long break and has ability to be competitive in this race if bouncing back.

Dominic Walton

Albasheer 18:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.