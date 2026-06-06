Free horse racing tips for Sunday, June 7 at Goodwood and Navan

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Handicappers' nap

Blue Prince (5.20 Goodwood)

Lost his way in the second half of last year but shaped much better on his return at Kempton last month when a late closer against a pace bias. Three best turf runs have come over this course and distance, including a win off 10lb higher in July 2024.

Paul Curtis

Blue Prince 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: David Evans

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The Punt nap

Light Of Paris (3.35 Goodwood)

John Gosden has won this race five times and the yard has two runners this year. Light Of Paris looks the pick of them following an impressive victory at Ascot last time.

Graeme Rodway

Light Of Paris 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Eyecatcher

Blue Prince (5.20 Goodwood)

Did best of the closers at Kempton on his reappearance. Has run some of his best races over this course and distance and has dropped to a mark he can exploit.

Steffan Edwards

Blue Prince 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: David Evans

Speed figures

Hotazhell (3.27 Navan)

Without a win since the 2024 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster but has remained competitive and clocked some good speed figures in Group 1 contests. Can get his campaign off to a winning start if he's race-fit.

George Bonds

Hotazhell 15:27 Navan View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Dark horse

Norwalk Havoc (3.27 Navan)

Should relish the forecast rain, with three of his four wins coming on heavy ground. Solid third last time when just over two lengths behind The Lion In Winter.

Sam Hardy

Norwalk Havoc 15:27 Navan View Racecard Jky: Scott McCullagh Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Newmarket nap

Tenability (4.45 Goodwood)

Decent comeback when third at Newbury in April and should handle softened ground for in-form William Haggas.

David Milnes

Tenability 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

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