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Free horse racing tips for Sunday, June 7 at Goodwood and Navan
Handicappers' nap
Blue Prince (5.20 Goodwood)
Lost his way in the second half of last year but shaped much better on his return at Kempton last month when a late closer against a pace bias. Three best turf runs have come over this course and distance, including a win off 10lb higher in July 2024.
Paul Curtis
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The Punt nap
Light Of Paris (3.35 Goodwood)
John Gosden has won this race five times and the yard has two runners this year. Light Of Paris looks the pick of them following an impressive victory at Ascot last time.
Graeme Rodway
Eyecatcher
Blue Prince (5.20 Goodwood)
Did best of the closers at Kempton on his reappearance. Has run some of his best races over this course and distance and has dropped to a mark he can exploit.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Hotazhell (3.27 Navan)
Without a win since the 2024 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster but has remained competitive and clocked some good speed figures in Group 1 contests. Can get his campaign off to a winning start if he's race-fit.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Norwalk Havoc (3.27 Navan)
Should relish the forecast rain, with three of his four wins coming on heavy ground. Solid third last time when just over two lengths behind The Lion In Winter.
Sam Hardy
Newmarket nap
Tenability (4.45 Goodwood)
Decent comeback when third at Newbury in April and should handle softened ground for in-form William Haggas.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
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