Free horse racing tips for Thursday, June 4 at Ffos Las, Hamilton, Leopardstown, Lingfield and Wetherby

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The Punt nap

Sir Benedict (5.15 Wetherby)

Has caught the eye in two starts since the cheekpieces were refitted, staying on from the back in races not run to suit. This extra half-furlong looks sure to suit Ben Haslam's runner.

Harry Wilson

Sir Benedict 17:15 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Ben Haslam

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Handicappers' nap

Botanical (3.51 Hamilton)

Made a fine start for Karl Burke when fourth in the Lincoln, and had excuses when below par at Newmarket last time. Won both his starts at Hamilton as a three-year-old and makes some appeal in this smaller field, with Jack Nicholls taking 5lb off his back.

Paul Curtis

Botanical 15:51 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Ghost Story (8.50 Ffos Las)

John Butler's mare made a pleasing reappearance last time, and this step back up in trip, along with any further rain, should suit.

Henry Thorner

Ghost Story 20:50 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: John Butler

Speed figures

Diamond Exchange (8.00 Leopardstown)

Clocked a good speed figure when winning at this track last month and past form suggests she can remain competitive even after a 4lb rise for that performance.

George Bonds

Diamond Exchange 20:00 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Dark horse

Twitch (5.10 Lingfield)

Poor run last time out here on the turf course, but ran an excellent second over course and distance on penultimate start. A return to the all-weather surface could see him bounce back.

Dominic Walton

Twitch 17:10 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Georgia Dobie Tnr: Craig Benton

Newmarket nap

Zigazig Ah (8.10 Lingfield)

Richard Spencer's Rajasinghe filly has been taking the eye on the watered gallop of late and can strike first time out.

David Milnes

Zigazig Ah 20:10 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

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