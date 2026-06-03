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Free horse racing tips for Thursday, June 4 at Ffos Las, Hamilton, Leopardstown, Lingfield and Wetherby
The Punt nap
Sir Benedict (5.15 Wetherby)
Has caught the eye in two starts since the cheekpieces were refitted, staying on from the back in races not run to suit. This extra half-furlong looks sure to suit Ben Haslam's runner.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Botanical (3.51 Hamilton)
Made a fine start for Karl Burke when fourth in the Lincoln, and had excuses when below par at Newmarket last time. Won both his starts at Hamilton as a three-year-old and makes some appeal in this smaller field, with Jack Nicholls taking 5lb off his back.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Ghost Story (8.50 Ffos Las)
John Butler's mare made a pleasing reappearance last time, and this step back up in trip, along with any further rain, should suit.
Henry Thorner
Speed figures
Diamond Exchange (8.00 Leopardstown)
Clocked a good speed figure when winning at this track last month and past form suggests she can remain competitive even after a 4lb rise for that performance.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Twitch (5.10 Lingfield)
Poor run last time out here on the turf course, but ran an excellent second over course and distance on penultimate start. A return to the all-weather surface could see him bounce back.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Zigazig Ah (8.10 Lingfield)
Richard Spencer's Rajasinghe filly has been taking the eye on the watered gallop of late and can strike first time out.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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