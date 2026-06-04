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Free horse racing tips for Friday, June 5 at Epsom, Musselburgh and Doncaster
The Punt nap
Asmen Warrior (4.40 Epsom)
Recorded a good time when beaten just a head into second at Windsor last month and the front two pulled four and a half lengths clear. That's strong form and Silvestre de Sousa has a good draw to work from in stall five.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Amidst The Chaos (3.40 Musselburgh)
Has shaped better than the bare form on his last two starts but has still slipped back to a mark only 1lb higher than when overcoming a troubled run to score over course and distance last August. Should take the beating in what is a Class 6 race in all but name.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Thunder Call (6.55 Doncaster)
Impressive in winning his maiden at Kempton, pulling right away inside the final furlong. Should relish the step up to 7f on his handicap debut and this close relative of Craven winner and 2,000 Guineas third Skardu is bred to be much better than his opening mark of 85.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Aurora Majesty (5.50 Epsom)
Can go well at a big price given his two runs over course and distance have yielded a win and a narrow second in a career-best speed figure.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Coyy (1.30 Epsom)
Won at Windsor at the start of last month before hitting trouble in running at Goodwood last time. Did well to finish third there and could still be ahead of the handicapper. Should go well if he copes with Epsom.
Rob Sutton
Newmarket nap
Legacy Link (4.00 Epsom)
Ran out a good winner of the Musidora Stakes on her reappearance at York last month and has since moved well in her work on the all-weather surfaces.
David Milnes
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