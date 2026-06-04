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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horse racing tips for Friday, June 5 at Epsom, Musselburgh and Doncaster

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The Punt nap

Asmen Warrior (4.40 Epsom)

Recorded a good time when beaten just a head into second at Windsor last month and the front two pulled four and a half lengths clear. That's strong form and Silvestre de Sousa has a good draw to work from in stall five.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Asmen Warrior16:40 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: James Owen

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Handicappers' nap

Amidst The Chaos (3.40 Musselburgh)

Has shaped better than the bare form on his last two starts but has still slipped back to a mark only 1lb higher than when overcoming a troubled run to score over course and distance last August. Should take the beating in what is a Class 6 race in all but name.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Amidst The Chaos15:40 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Alex Jary (3lb)Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Eyecatcher

Thunder Call (6.55 Doncaster)

Impressive in winning his maiden at Kempton, pulling right away inside the final furlong. Should relish the step up to 7f on his handicap debut and this close relative of Craven winner and 2,000 Guineas third Skardu is bred to be much better than his opening mark of 85.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Thunder Call18:55 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Aurora Majesty (5.50 Epsom)

Can go well at a big price given his two runs over course and distance have yielded a win and a narrow second in a career-best speed figure.
Craig Thake

Silk
Aurora Majesty17:50 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Archie Watson

Dark horse

Coyy (1.30 Epsom)

Won at Windsor at the start of last month before hitting trouble in running at Goodwood last time. Did well to finish third there and could still be ahead of the handicapper. Should go well if he copes with Epsom.
Rob Sutton

 

Silk
Coyy13:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Newmarket nap

Legacy Link (4.00 Epsom)

Ran out a good winner of the Musidora Stakes on her reappearance at York last month and has since moved well in her work on the all-weather surfaces.
David Milnes

Silk
Legacy Link16:00 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

 

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom 

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